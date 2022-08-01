This latest addition enables different levels of masking efficiency, whether masking entire individuals, faces or the inverse.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With AI-based masking supported in selected Axis cameras with a deep-learning processing unit (DLPU) – the application analyzes live video for human forms and gives users the choice of masking humans, faces or the background in restricted places. It enables users to schedule when the privacy application should be applied and removed, such as using the new functionality on weekdays and removing it during weekends.

AXIS Live Privacy Shield compares a live camera view to a set background scene and applies dynamic masking to areas of change essentially, moving people and objects. Users can choose between transparent colour or mosaic masking, the level of masking required, and how often the background automatically updates. Colour masking provides the greatest privacy protection, effectively eliminating the collection of personal data while enabling movements to be seen. Mosaic masking shows moving objects in very low resolution and allows users to better distinguish forms by seeing an object’s colors.

AXIS Live Privacy Shield is suitable for remote video monitoring or recording in indoor areas where surveillance is otherwise problematic due to privacy regulations. With dynamic masking functionality, it is ideal for near-range indoor and outdoor scenes in places like hospitals, elderly care homes, hotels, schools, offices, and stores.

Key benefits:

Safeguards privacy

Reliable, real-time dynamic masking at high frame rates

Cost effective, high-performance edge-based solution

Easy to install, configure and manage

Choice of color or mosaic masking

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training.

Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden​.