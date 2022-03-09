Dubai - Axis Communications is participating in the 2022 edition of the World Police Summit (WPS) and will demonstrate how its market-leading network video and audio products can be leveraged by policing and law enforcement entities and enterprises to serve as the bedrock of a comprehensive surveillance and security ecosystem.

The summit, which will take place from 14 to 17 March at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020, in the UAE, brings together policing officials and experts from around the world to discuss current trends and technologies, and to debate topics relevant to the future of the sector.

“We have a strong relationship with the law enforcement authorities in the Middle East and are proud to be showcasing our solutions for smart cities and traffic management at the World Police Summit. Additionally, we are also collaborating with video analytics firm Irisity, to demonstrate the true power of analytics, says Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director for Middle East and Africa at Axis.

Axis will be demonstrating the following solutions:

Multisensor and Multidirectional cameras for city surveillance

Multisensor and multidirectional cameras provide seamless 180° coverage with great detail and minimal distortion. With their seamlessly stitched images, multisensor cameras also eliminate blind spots. They are well suited for railway stations, metro stations and airports and for squares, stadiums, campuses and parking lots. They’re also ideal for perimeter surveillance around critical infrastructure, public or government buildings, banks and healthcare centres.

A smarter approach to traffic incidents & offences

Combining high quality images with automated edge-based video analytics allows the detection, verification, and response to incidents quickly and efficiently. When combined with intelligent automatic incident detection software, the traffic cameras reliably spot actionable incidents with significantly fewer false alarms.

Audio for security

Axis network audio systems ensure that important communication takes place at the right time, in the right place and with the sound quality needed to keep citizens safe and secure. Emerging audio technologies can also help smart cities flexibly tackle issues which are having a direct and detrimental effect on citizen wellbeing.

Throughout the summit, Axis will be situated at Stand J50 where attendees can interact with company representatives and view products such as live network cameras and speakers. For more information on the WPS, visit www.worldpolicesummit.com