Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Axis Communications, a global leader in security and surveillance solutions, has spotlighted its partnership with Moro Hub Dubai’s premier digital infrastructure provider in its latest customer success story. The collaboration showcases how Moro Hub’s smart, sustainable data centers and cloud platforms integrate Axis’s advanced security technologies to support Dubai’s autonomous and digital transformation goals.

The case study explores how through a multi-layered approach to security, the company worked with Moro Hub to secure its operations and leverage technology and analytics to their full potential.

“Demand for cloud services and digital transformation, propelled by ongoing trends such as IoT and AI, are driving significant growth for data centres throughout the Middle East. With this infrastructure playing such a critical role in everyday consumer and business life, operators need to confront the challenge of protecting their facilities and assets with a comprehensive security strategy. That is why Axis has prioritised data centres as one of its key segment offerings, and by working closely with our customers, we enable them with solutions that align with their commitments to security, technology and sustainability,” said Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director at Axis Communications.

Axis has collaborated with Moro Hub since 2018, supporting the evolving demands of its operations. Established that same year, Moro Hub serves as a premier data hub offering state-of-the-art IT digital, cybersecurity, and managed services worldwide.

“As providers of next-generation cloud and data handling services, we have a responsibility to our customers to consider all potential security vulnerabilities, including the threat of physical breaches and unauthorised facility access. Taking this seriously, we worked closely with Axis to upgrade our existing systems, and the result is a multi-layered solution that combines different technologies while keeping the door open to future integrations and system optimisation,” said Ayman Al Khizaimi, Director of Data Center & Facility Operations at Moro Hub.

To meet Moro Hub’s security requirements, Axis deployed its Perimeter Defender Solution to reinforce the facility’s physical access controls. With this edge-based system, Moro Hub can automatically detect and respond to individuals and vehicles that enter or exit the property, while also using valuable metadata gathered from integrated devices to learn more about its operations.

The multi-layered security approach at Moro Hub begins just outside the facility perimeter and extends all the way into the individual server rooms and server racks, with each layer deploying measures such as network cameras, road blockers, under-vehicle scanners, key cards, biometric scanners, motion sensors, and modular camera systems. Using these measures, Moro Hub can scale its security system and integrate new technologies as needed, all while maintaining a high standard of quality and reliability across its infrastructure.

“The best kind of security is holistic in its planning and implementation. By leveraging multiple technologies in a variety of different ways and encompassing every corner of the Moro Hub facility, we significantly reduce the risk of system vulnerabilities or operational gaps. But more than that, Axis’ total value offering lays a foundation for long-term relationships with customers, empowering them with aftersales support and consultation services to provide system updates, help ensure industry compliance, and assist them in unlocking the next level of business efficiency,” Ayman Al Khizaimi explained.

Axis’ partnership with Moro Hub also enables the data centre to lead by example as the industry moves to embrace sustainability and adopt greener, more energy-efficient technologies. One such example is Axis Zipstream technology, which enables Moro Hub to reduce the energy consumption of its security systems by processing video footage on the edge of the network, reducing overall bandwidth and data storage requirements.

“Moro Hub takes the environmental impact of our industry very seriously. In light of that, we are always working to reduce the carbon footprint of both ourselves and that of our customers. At the same time, we aim to build awareness surrounding initiatives and innovations that help build a greener future, and we accomplish that through our many projects related to renewable energy and waste management. That commitment to sustainability reflects throughout our collaboration with Moro Hub and we’re proud that, through that collaboration, physical security and asset protection play an active role in our sustainability efforts,” Ettiene van der Watt concluded.

To find out more about Axis’s partnership with Moro Hub, read the full customer story at https://www.axis.com/customer-story/protecting-data-centers-with-network-surveillance-technology. To view the full list of Axis Customer Stories, Click Here.