Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Axiom Global, a bunker supply and oil trading company has won the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) award for the Highest Bunker Volume in 2022 at the Institutional Business Customers Meet at IOCL in Haldia, India.

“Since the inception of the company in 2019, we have been working very closely with IOCL and have strived hard to maintain our strong ties. The award we have just won is evidence of our growth and I take this opportunity to thank IOCL for their support as well as our own team for the efforts they have put in for us to achieve this accolade,” said Praveen Jaiswal, CEO and Managing Director of Axiom Global.

Similarly, Axiom Global was awarded for achieving highest HSFO sales in year 2020 at an event held in 2021. The company continues to grow its global reach and has made significant progress in UAE, India, and other Middle Eastern ports.

About Axiom Global:

Established in 2019, Axiom Global has been fuelling the shipping industry and meeting the demand for Oil & Gas, Shipping, Trading, Bunkering and Risk Management. Commitment, expertise and creating trustworthy bonds is what the company focuses on while providing its services and believes in staying true to its motto – Our word is our bond. It has received the Quality Management System standard ISO: 9001:2015 Certification from DNV which covers Trading of Marine Fuel and related products. The company has offices in UAE, India and Singapore.

Email: info@axiomglobaltrading.com

Website: www.axiomglobaltrading.com

Phone: +971 4 514 8790

Michelle Silva – michelle@oakconsulting.biz