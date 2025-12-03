Dubai, UAE - AWS is expanding its accelerated computing portfolio with P6e-GB300 UltraServers, featuring NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, the most advanced NVIDIA GPU architecture in Amazon EC2. Offering the highest GPU memory and compute within an UltraServer on AWS, the P6e-GB300 is ideal for AI inference at scale supporting trillion-parameter models with reasoning capabilities in production. The P6e-GB300 UltraServers are powered by the AWS Nitro System, making it highly performant, secure and reliable, and can integrate seamlessly with AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS).

To get started with P6e-GB300 UltraServers, visit Amazon EC2 or contact your AWS sales representative.