Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic VMware Service (Amazon EVS) to enable customers to quickly and easily run and scale their VMware workloads on AWS. Amazon EVS lets customers run VMware Cloud Foundation on AWS without having to re-platform or re-factor their applications. With Amazon EVS, customers can use familiar VMware tools to control and customize their virtualization stack, while realizing the security, reliability, and performance benefits of AWS for their VMware workloads.

With Amazon EVS, customers can use their VMware Cloud Foundation license portability to run their VMware workloads alongside other applications in AWS, maximizing their VMware investment without having to change IP addresses, retrain staff, or re-write operational runbooks.

Customers have the choice of self-managing Amazon EVS or working with partners from the AWS Partner Network who are experienced in managing and operating VMware Cloud Foundation environments and integrating their VMware workloads with Amazon EVS.

Customers and partners including Aeromexico, Alcaldía de Cali, Effectual, Huron Consulting Group, and more are using Amazon EVS to meet their VMware workload migration and modernization needs.

“Since 2016, enterprises have trusted AWS to run their most mission-critical VMware workloads, and today, we’re expanding our VMware portfolio by giving customers even more flexibility, control, and choice,” said Steven Jones, general manager of Commercial Applications at AWS. “Amazon Elastic VMware Service offers customers a straightforward way to bring their VMware workloads to AWS using the tools they know and trust, plus an easy onramp to the breadth of AWS services to help them increase agility, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation.”

“Amazon Elastic VMware Service provides customers with a powerful way to extend modern private clouds to AWS based on unified and consistent VMware Cloud Foundation infrastructure,” said Ahmar Mohammad, vice president of Partners, Managed Services, and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom. “With support for VCF license portability, this service helps customers maximize the value of their existing VCF investments while also benefitting from the scale and innovation of running on AWS. Our collaboration with AWS underscores Broadcom’s commitment to delivering flexibility, efficiency, and choice for Broadcom customers.”

Amazon EVS lets customers run VMware Cloud Foundation directly within their Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC), providing organizations the flexibility to control and configure infrastructure, while seamlessly integrating their VMware environments with AWS’s comprehensive services. Customers can automatically deploy a fully functional VMware Cloud Foundation environment using a simple step-by-step workflow in the AWS console and continue to use familiar features—including preferred tools for backup, recovery, and storage, like Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP—that help maintain a consistent backup strategy. With Amazon EVS, customers can also leverage AWS’s industry-leading capabilities in analytics, storage, databases, serverless compute, and generative AI such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q for Business, and gain competitive advantage by modernizing their infrastructure and accelerating innovation with AI.

Customers and partners are deploying Amazon EVS

Alcaldía de Cali is the municipal government of Santiago de Cali, Colombia's third-largest city, providing data-driven services to its residents. “As part of our cloud-enabled strategy to strengthen public service delivery, Amazon Elastic VMware Service helped us migrate to AWS in just three weeks, while keeping 75% of our workloads on VMware technology,” said Alexander Mondragon, director of the Municipal Administrative Department of Information and Communication Technologies. “Working with AWS Partner Blend helped us to successfully execute this migration. The ability to be agile and deploy in less than 24 hours was critical to maintaining uninterrupted public services and improving delivery across healthcare, education, property management, and payments, which ultimately helps us better serve the 2.2 million residents of Santiago de Cali.”

Aeromexico is Mexico's global airline and a leader in Latin American aviation. “Amazon Elastic VMware Service is a crucial addition to our efforts in modernizing applications and adopting the cloud at Aeromexico,” said Fernando Rocha, senior vice president of IT and CIO at Aeroméxico. “We have been collaborating extensively with AWS to harness the benefits of the cloud, and any advancement that speeds up this process is highly appreciated. With Amazon Elastic VMware Service, we can transition our applications to the cloud without the need to invest in on-premises infrastructure. This service is pivotal in accelerating our cloud journey while maintaining the resilience and security required for our operations.”

Effectual is an IT service management company specializing in enterprise digital transformation, from migrations to modernization in the cloud. “Amazon Elastic VMware Service enables customers to achieve accelerated timelines and unlock business agility by quickly migrating their VMware-based workloads to the cloud,” said Matt Crognale, senior manager, Migrations and Modernization at Effectual. “With Amazon Elastic VMware Service, we are able to help customers migrate to the cloud without re-factoring applications, enabling them to maintain existing operational processes so they can focus on delivering value instead of managing infrastructure.”

Huron Consulting Group is a global professional services firm that specializes in providing strategic consulting, technology, and analytics solutions, primarily for clients in healthcare, education, and commercial industries. “Amazon Elastic VMware Service gives us the control and customization to configure our virtualization stack exactly how we need it,” said Frank Fioretti, principal infrastructure architect at Huron. “Running our VCF environment on the same infrastructure as the rest of our cloud workloads allows our team to leverage their VMware expertise while benefitting from the same cloud scale, security, performance, and innovation as our next-generation workloads.”

Amazon Elastic VMware Service is generally available today in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Europe (Dublin), Europe (Frankfurt), and Asia Pacific (Tokyo), with availability in additional Regions coming soon.

