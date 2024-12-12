It will pioneer innovative investment approaches combining financial excellence with sustainable impact

Endowments are a pathway for sustainable investment, building economic resilience and delivering consistent returns, says HE Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Awqaf Abu Dhabi today announced the establishment of Awqaf Capital, a strategic initiative that marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi's financial landscape and reinforces the emirate's position as ‘The Capital of Capital’.

The announcement was made by HE Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi), during his address at the third edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council.

"Today's launch of Awqaf Capital represents our commitment to innovation in financial markets and our dedication to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a capital for capital and investments," said HE Al Qassim. "This strategic initiative not only strengthens our position in the global capital markets but also introduces an innovative approach to institutional investment that combines financial excellence with sustainable impact."

Awqaf Capital will serve as a cornerstone institution in Abu Dhabi's financial ecosystem, deploying capital across diverse asset classes while leveraging Abu Dhabi's unique position as a bridge between global markets.

Drawing from global examples, HE Al Qassim illustrated how leading educational institutions have leveraged endowments to achieve remarkable financial success. He said that university endowments in the United States exceeded $691 billion in fiscal year 2021, with Harvard University's endowment reaching $53 billion and generating approximately $2 billion annually. “These funds are not just financial safety nets; they are engines of growth that continuously fund research, infrastructure, and community development,” explained HE Al Qassim.

HE Al Qassim said: "Throughout history, endowments have been one of the most flexible financial systems that both the public and private sectors have – and should - focus on, particularly in the health and education sectors.

HE Al Qassim said that the global impact investing market surpassed $1 trillion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a double-digit compound annual rate until 2030, with endowments playing a crucial role in this expansion. Awqaf Capital is strategically positioned to capture this growth while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's status as the Capital of Capital.

"Through Awqaf Capital, we're creating new pathways for capital deployment that benefit both investors and the broader economy," HE Al Qassim explained. "Our investment approach reflects the dynamism of Abu Dhabi's economy – agile, forward-looking, and built for sustained success."

The investment strategy of Awqaf Capital is founded on strategic market integration across diverse asset classes, innovation in capital deployment aligned with market demands, sustainable value creation through global best practices, and a sharp focus on sectors driving the future economy. This comprehensive approach ensures resilient portfolios that can weather market cycles while delivering consistent returns.

HE Al Qassim said that investing in Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s endowments not only ensures robust financial returns but also contributes to creating societal impact. “For businesses, this means partnering with projects that promote economic growth and social impact, while also benefiting from the stable, long-term returns that endowments consistently provide.”

Established in 2023 under the visionary leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to transform endowment and wealth management into a catalyst for social well-being, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability.

“Our leadership and government bodies are fully committed to improving the well-being and quality of life for all members of society At Awqaf Abu Dhabi, we are committed to the same vision – to serve as a partner in the progress of our nation and to promote the wellbeing of all members of the community,” said HE Al Qassim.

"We invite investors and partners to join us in this journey," said HE Al Qassim. "Together, we can create investment opportunities that deliver both financial returns and lasting economic impact, while contributing to Abu Dhabi's legacy as The Capital of Capital."

With an extensive portfolio of assets under management, including a robust portfolio of income generating assets, Awqaf Abu Dhabi follow the highest standards in endowment management practices and also develops programmes aimed at empowering the beneficiaries of the endowment through educational scholarships, healthcare services, and social welfare initiatives, among others.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.