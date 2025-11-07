The combined GDV across the current portfolio stands at approximately AED 400 million

Breaks ground on latest commercial project, Vertex Pointe in Arjan, while advancing residential developments Veda in JVC and Ryze in Warsan

Another commercial portfolio to be announced soon in Arjan

Dubai, UAE: AUM Developments, recipient of the Rising Star Developer of the Year award at the Smart Built Environment Awards (SBEA), has recently announced significant plans to expansion across Dubai's residential landscape with three projects now under construction and a fourth development set to launch in Warsan.

The developer has officially broken ground on two residential projects - Veda in Jumeirah Village Circle and Ryze in Warsan, as well as a commercial project, Vertex Pointe, in Arjan. A fourth project is also coming up in Arjan, offering commercial spaces in the heart of the thriving community, further solidifying AUM's presence across Dubai's most sought-after emerging communities.

The combined GDV across the current portfolio stands at approximately AED 400 million, demonstrating AUM's commitment to delivering quality residential developments that reshape urban living standards in Dubai.

“This year reflects the momentum we’ve built around our development strategy by advancing three projects in the first three quarters of the year, while planning our fourth,” said Deepak Batra, Managing Director of AUM Development. “We pay keen attention to selecting locations that genuinely support how people want to live in Dubai, prioritising connectivity, vibrant communities, and access to emerging neighbourhoods. Being recognised as a Rising Star Developer is an encouraging endorsement of our commitment, and we are honoured to continue delivering thoughtfully designed, well-crafted homes on time,” he added.

AUM's recent recognition at the Smart Built Environment Awards acknowledges the company's outstanding contribution to Dubai's urban landscape, particularly its ability to achieve completion times 30% faster than industry standards while maintaining rigorous quality benchmarks. The developer has also been nominated for World Realty Congress for Best Affordable Project of the Year – Off Plan and Best Upcoming Developer of the Year, further cementing its reputation as an innovator in Dubai's competitive real estate sector.

Under the leadership of Deepak Batra, a Dubai Land Department promotional trustee with over 21 years of UAE real estate experience, AUM operates on a 100% equity-funded model with vertical integration ensuring complete overview across all development phases. This structure has enabled the company to build a strong reputation for early project handovers and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Batra added: "Our growth is built on trust and consistency. We've demonstrated that quality and speed need not be mutually exclusive. As we expand our footprint across Dubai, our focus remains on creating communities where design, wellness, and value converge to enhance how people experience everyday life."

To give buyers a closer look at these offerings, AUM has now opened its sales gallery on Sheikh Zayed Road, welcoming visitors to explore the projects firsthand.

About AUM Developments

AUM Developments is a Dubai-based real estate firm with over 21 years of experience, led by Deepak Batra, a recognized industry expert and Dubai Land Department (DLD) promotional trustee. The company is known for delivering high-quality, high-speed developments that offer clear market value. Supported by an integrated ecosystem of group companies, AUM Developments is distinguished by its precision in execution, commitment to innovation, and visionary approach to every project.