Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ZEEKR AWR proudly announces its first-ever participation in WETEX, the region’s largest sustainability, clean energy and technology exhibition. Showcasing its commitment to innovation and sustainability, ZEEKR AWR is presenting its premium electric mobility brand at this year’s WETEX event at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 1 to 3, 2024. WETEX, hosted by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, serves as a major platform for sustainable innovation in energy, water, and environmental sectors.

ZEEKR AWR’s presence at WETEX underscores its strategic objective of fostering the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UAE, aligning with the nation’s net-zero goals. At Stand 16, in Sheikh Maktoum Hall, ZEEKR AWR will display two ZEEKR models: the ZEEKR 001, a premium electric shooting brake with a sleek, aerodynamic design and impressive range, and the ZEEKR X, a compact SUV featuring state-of-the-art safety and versatile interior space.

Key Highlights and Expert Panels:

On the 2nd of October, Roberto Colucci, Director of Electric Mobility at ZEEKR AWR, will join the “Urban Development & Creating Sustainable, Livable and Resilient Cities” to share his insights on EV solutions that integrate seamlessly with smart buildings and renewable energy infrastructure. Colucci will also be joining the “Utilities Trends & Innovation Panel” on October 3rd to discuss the latest in EV innovation, infrastructure, battery technology, and related advancements. He will explore ZEEKR’s approach to overcoming EV adoption barriers, focusing on infrastructure enhancements, advanced battery technology, and grid modernization efforts aimed at achieving zero carbon emissions.

Roberto Colucci stated, “Participating in WETEX is strategically important for ZEEKR AWR as it allows us to showcase our innovative EV solutions to key stakeholders in the sustainability sector while reinforcing our commitment to the UAE’s net-zero ambitions. This event provides a vital platform for collaboration and dialogue on the future of electric mobility.”

Cannon Wang, Regional Managing Director, ZEEKR Middle East & Africa, added: “WETEX 2024 is a significant opportunity for ZEEKR, alongside our partner AWR, to support the UAE’s ambitious Net Zero goals. Together, we are not only delivering cutting-edge electric vehicles but also advancing the nation’s commitment to sustainability. By driving innovation and building key partnerships, we’re paving the way for a cleaner, greener future in alignment with the UAE’s vision for zero-emissions mobility.

As part of the brand’s participation at WETEX, Ahmed Shehab, Regional Director of Product & Strategy at ZEEKR MEA, will deliver a keynote presentation on ZEEKR’s advanced technologies, offering insights into the brand’s innovative EV solutions.

Experience ZEEKR at WETEX 2024

Visit us at stand 16 to explore ZEEKR’s revolutionary models and enjoy exclusive offers, including 0% finance for 5 years, 8 years/160,000 KM battery warranty, 5 years/120,000 KM warranty, one year of free registration and free wall box charger. Additionally, ZEEKR AWR are offering a lease-to-own option through Shift Leasing.

This is a great opportunity to engage with the ZEEKR team, learn more about the vehicles, and discover their commitment to sustainable mobility.

For further details, please call 800ZEEKR or visit the website at www.zeekr.ae.

Stay updated on ZEEKR’s news and offers by following www.instagram.com/uaezeekr or visiting ZEEKR Space (showroom) or www.zeekr.ae.

About AW Rostamani (AWR) Group

AW Rostamani (AWR) Group, founded in 1954 in Dubai, UAE, is one of the Middle East’s leading and most reputable conglomerates, with 3,000 employees, a turnover of over $2 billion, and a presence in the UAE, India and the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries work across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel and logistics. Arabian Automobiles, an internationally renowned business of AWR, is the exclusive distributor of Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

In 2023, AWR Group announced its partnership with Chery, the globally renowned Chinese automobile brand, ZEEKR and SMART, the global premium electric mobility technology brands in the UAE.

AWR Group continues to enrich customers’ lives through the introduction of innovative products, services and sustainable solutions into the marketplace.

For more information, please visit https://www.awrostamani.com.

About ZEEKR

Zeekr (NYSE: ZK) is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr’s value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates its R&D center and design studios in Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shanghai in China and Gothenburg in Sweden, and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered over 300,000 vehicles to date including the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 009 MPV, and Zeekr X urban SUV. Zeekr has announced plans to sell vehicles in European, Latin American, and other Asian markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

For more information visit: www.zeekr.ae or call 800ZEEKR.