Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced its participation at ADIPEC 2022. The company will showcase its portfolio of industry-leading offerings that empower oil and gas and energy companies to fast track their digital transformation and sustainability journeys. ADIPEC 2022 is the global energy industry’s largest and most important event – running from 31 October to 3 November 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

Digitalization and sustainability are hot topics in the oil & gas and energy sectors, as companies look to find new efficiencies, better serve customers and decarbonize operations. AVEVA’s cutting edge solutions leverage cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technology combined with human insight to help industries tangibly boost operational delivery and sustainability at every level.

AVEVA CEO Peter Herweck will speak on ‘Delivering the energy needs of today while investing in the energy systems of tomorrow’ at a strategic panel on 1Nov. The session runs from 2.30pm to 3.30pm in the ICC Hall. The thought-provoking discussion will shine a light on how international oil companies (IOCs), integrated energy companies (IECs) and national oil companies (NOCs) can decarbonize operations and create new partnerships and capabilities to achieve net zero goals, while producing and delivering energy to meet the world’s growing demands.

“AVEVA’s solutions have already enabled 19 of the world’s top 20 petroleum companies to embrace digital transformation and realize significant business and environmental benefits. As requirements to remain competitive and deliver value while meeting climate targets pervade the energy sector further, organizations must make a conscious decision to begin their digital transformation journeys and take advantage of data and innovative automation tools to evolve and thrive,” said Evgeny Fedotov, Senior Vice President and Head of EMEA region.

AVEVA’s Chief Operating Officer, Caspar Herzberg, and Evgeny Fedotov will also be present at ADIPEC 2022 at AVEVA’s booth through the exhibition and will participate in the conference’s extensive agenda. Arvin Singh, Global APM Executive Business Leader, will lead a presentation on integrating real-time optimizations with advanced process control for optimum energy management and optimizations on 1 November between 11.50am and 12.10pm, while Michele Cacciari, Global Oil & Gas Segment Lead, will discuss how digital technologies can help companies overcome decarbonization challenges on 1 Nov between 11:30 and 11:45. Additionally, Joachim Boese, Industry Principle for Oil & Gas, will lead a presentation about an integrated approach, driving towards optimum operational excellence and sustainability.

AVEVA will host a number of live demonstrations at its booth to help customers learn about the latest digital technologies that can enable them to improve capital project sustainability, increase process energy efficiency, uncover profitable pathways to Net Zero, improve asset reliability and connect assets, process, and people using digital twin.

AVEVA will be exhibiting at ADIPEC 2022 in Hall 4 at the Gasos pavilion, booth 4410, and, as AVEVA’s partners, Schneider Electric and Microsoft will be running AVEVA demonstrations at their respective booths at ADIPEC 2022.

-Ends-

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is a constituent of the FTSE 100 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com

Copyright © 2022 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group plc. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of AVEVA Group plc or its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and other countries. Other brands and product- names are the trademarks of their respective companies.