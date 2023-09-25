CEO Caspar Herzberg alongside senior sustainability and regional leaders will demonstrate how unlocking the data ecosystem can accelerate industries’ path to net zero

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, will advocate for a greener future at ADIPEC 2023, one of the world's largest and most influential events dedicated to the global energy industry. AVEVA will spotlight digital solutions that enable industrial companies to accelerate the energy transition and to drive measurable emission reductions, including for traditionally carbon-intensive industries.

AVEVA’s delegation at ADIPEC 2023 will be led by its CEO, Caspar Herzberg, who explained:

“By empowering industrial teams and companies to collaborate outside their own four walls with integrated data, we are delivering insights that lead to scaled efficiency and reduced excess. We consider this to be our technology handprint, a pillar of our sustainability strategy and the area where we have the most significant opportunity to advance positive change as a software company.”

“Being at ADIPEC 2023 reinforces our commitment towards providing industries with trusted information and insights so that they can drive responsible use of resources and accelerate their net-zero deadlines.”

“Industries are grappling with a trilemma: the need to simultaneously deliver affordable and reliable energy while remaining agile and resilient, and driving down emissions. At AVEVA, we are committed to accelerating our customer collaborations and solutions towards a world where economic growth supports environmental sustainability. I look forward to seeing and sharing some exciting examples of this new approach in action at ADIPEC.”

AVEVA’s CEO, Caspar Herzberg, will speak on how digital technologies are key enablers of the energy transition, in the session titled ‘Scaling up technology for an efficient and sustainable transition’ at the ADIPEC 2023 Strategic Conference on 4 October from 10:00 – 11:00 AM.

Sustainability remains a top priority beyond the boardroom agenda. As stressed by Joanna Mainguy, Senior Director of Sustainability at AVEVA, who will be part of the company’s delegation:

“The World Economic Forum estimates that digital technologies at scale represent an emission reduction opportunity of up to 20% by 2050. AVEVA wants to support more and more customers in developing their saved and avoided CO²emission baseline and target.”

“Inspiring our customers to transform the environmental and social impacts of their business is one of our goals. At ADIPEC, AVEVA will show how energy producers are using trusted and secure digital solutions to minimize emissions and maximize efficiency of today's energy value chains.”

“Our software contributes to energy transition in two ways: helping accelerate the deployment of clean energy solutions, such as wind and solar, modular nuclear, and circular feedstocks; as well as helping pioneers accelerate delivery of new clean technologies such as clean hydrogen and ammonia, CCUS and advanced biofuels.”

“By improving efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, minimizing waste, and boosting circularity, our products enable our customers to make their enterprises more sustainable. I can’t wait to be at ADIPEC with the whole energy industry to define collaboratively innovative ways to Decarbonize Faster Together.”

AVEVA’s executive delegation will also include Rashesh Mody, Executive Vice President, Business Strategy & Realization, who will speak at the Manufacturing & Industrialisation Strategic Conference on 2 October 2023 at 15:30 - 16:00 on ‘Unlocking the full potential of AI in manufacturing’; as well as Sue Quense, Chief Commercial Officer; Sara Volpe, Senior Vice President, Enterprise and Regional Marketing; Evgeny Fedotov, Senior Vice President, EMEA; and Nayef Bou Chaaya, Vice President MEA.

"Strong hydrogen demand growth and the adoption of clean technologies for its production are set to drive global decarbonization efforts, particularly in more challenging sectors, such as heavy industry and transport. The Middle East is set to play a major role in the development of the global green hydrogen industry and supply chain. Due to abundant low-cost solar energy, much of the region holds significant advantages in the production of green energies. It’s a hugely exciting time to be part of this industry and to be at the forefront of innovation," said Evgeny Fedotov, Senior Vice President, EMEA, AVEVA. He will speak at the Hydrogen Strategic Conference on 4 October 2023 at 11:30 - 12:00 on ‘Building resilient supply chains for the hydrogen economy’.

The entire AVEVA portfolio of cutting-edge digital solutions will be showcased through three demo pods spotlighting:

How an integrated ecosystem relying on AVEVA Data Hub can bring to life the concept of connected Emirates while supporting the energy transition of the UAE and the Middle East (Shape the Connected Future corner).

How the synergy between Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Power and Process and AVEVA's solutions help to design, build, and operate more efficient plants, combining process and energy efficiency (Design & Build the Future corner).

How providing the Connected Worker with the most relevant information for more effective decision-making will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of operations in the energy ecosystem (Operate & Optimize the Future corner).

AVEVA experts will demonstrate their market-leading software including AVEVA’s Digital Twin technology that helps to achieve superior performance in carbon neutrality, Value Chain Optimization products, Asset Performance Management solutions and more. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand how the AVEVA Unified Operations Centre provides a 360-degree view of plant operations with increased visibility of energy sources, consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions data.

AVEVA will be exhibiting in Hall 4, booth 4410, where senior representatives and experts will meet with customers and partners to share their global success stories and insights on how to accelerate the adoption of renewable technologies for a sustainable future.

AVEVA will also hold demonstrations at its partners’ booths. Schneider Electric will present AVEVA Leak detection system. Meanwhile, Microsoft will highlight how AVEVA Connect supports industrial companies in driving innovation, growth, and sustainability, offering a trusted cloud platform designed to meet customers' unique needs.

To learn more about AVEVA’s participation at ADIPEC 2023, click here

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

