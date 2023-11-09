AVEVA Connect and Microsoft Fabric pull together and organize data from various sources for AI applications and green software initiatives

Multiple benefits including business agility, resilience and sustainability

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has expanded its strategic collaboration with Microsoft to further strengthen both companies’ data integration platforms to better prepare customers to incorporate AI in key industries across the world.

The agreement will see an even closer synergy between industrial cloud platform AVEVA Connect and data analytics solution Microsoft Fabric, which is currently in public preview. They are designed to streamline the process of collecting, transforming, and unifying data from various sources. They help gather data from different parts of an organization’s operations, including manufacturing processes, supply chains, and other relevant systems. These platforms offer tools for data cleansing, transformation, and enrichment, making the data more consistent and useful for downstream applications and preparing data to power AI capabilities.

With Microsoft's end-to-end solutions in the cloud and AVEVA's deep industry expertise and software applications, the unique combination of capabilities helps businesses capitalize on the power of technology to become more agile, resilient, and sustainable. Customers can adapt to changing market conditions and customer demands with flexible and scalable solutions. Continuity and security of operations is ensured with reliable and robust cloud services; risks can be managed and monitored with proactive and predictive analytics. Environmental impact can be reduced, and social responsibility increased through the efficiency and productivity AI applications bring.

AVEVA Connect turns data into insight to improve businesses decision-making. The platform connects data that can create a real-time digital twin which unlocks the insights needed to engineer smarter and operate better. Teams can work anywhere in the world in a single collaborative cloud environment. And systems are connected so that software applications whether on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid mix are easily accessible.

Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA, said: “Connected information and insights provide a holistic view of business activity in real time for industrial companies. We provide the operational data in order, and in context – which helps data scientists and business analysts get to work more quickly using trusted data that is shaped, transformed, and ready to use.

“Such a connected ecosystem approach ignites ingenuity across the industrial sector and unlocks the next wave of growth at a time when businesses must operate within extremely fragmented and uncertain market conditions.”

AVEVA Connect and Microsoft Fabric can help pull together the complete data analytics platform for the era of AI. Organizations can access their complete data estate to unlock and accelerate data potential, empowering teams and transforming business. This, in turn, can contribute to green software initiatives by providing a unified view of data from different stages of the manufacturing process, reducing waste, conserving energy, and improving overall efficiency and sustainability.

Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President Energy and Resources Industry, Microsoft, said: “By enabling AVEVA Connect to interoperate with Microsoft Fabric, we’re empowering data and business professionals alike to unlock the potential of their data and lay a strong foundation for this era of AI.”

