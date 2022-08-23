Middle East: Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the all-new Urus Performante, a new benchmark for Super SUV ‘fun to drive’ performance, at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The Urus Performante is the newest and most technologically advanced version of the Super SUV model to date, which is now the fastest production SUV to climb to the Pikes Peak summit (10:32.064), beating the previous hill climb record set in 2018 by the Bentley Bentayga (10:49.902).

The Urus Performante raises the bar in sportiness and performance with design emphasis that reflects the new Urus’ prowess on street, track and loose surfaces. The Performante boasts 666 horsepower and a weight reduction of 47 kg (103.6 lbs.), earning it a best-in-class weight-to-power ratio of 3.2. The new king of Pikes Peak accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 3.3 seconds (+0.3 seconds faster than the base Urus), with improved braking from 100-0 km/h (62-0 mph) in 32.9 m (107.9 ft) (-0.8 m; -2.6 ft).

“The Urus Performante brings to life the true performance capabilities of our Super SUV, the best-selling model by Lamborghini,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Urus greatly contributed to the company’s best half-year sales results in history, and The Quail sets a perfect stage for our customers to see this new masterpiece in person for the first time alongside our exceptional Huracán line-up.”

In addition to the Urus Performante, Lamborghini displayed an array of models at The Quail, including the open-top Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, the race inspired Huracán STO and the new Huracán Tecnica – designed to deliver the best experience both on the road and on the track.

Always with an eye to the future, Lamborghini also unveiled the company's 60th anniversary logo ahead of the global celebrations that will occur throughout 2023. The largest gathering will take place in May in Sant'Agata Bolognese, the home of Lamborghini, to commemorate "the future that began in 1963". The logo design is inspired by the brand's fighting bull heritage, representing the muscular tenacity forever embodied in generations of Lamborghini vehicles and the brand's DNA.

As a tribute to Lamborghini's creation of the first super SUV in history and highlighting the car that paved the way to off-road vehicles, a selection of LM 002s from American collectors were showcased. Like the LM 002, which was first unveiled 40 years ago at the Geneva Auto Show, the Urus created a new Super SUV class of its own, reimagining the Lamborghini offering and overall trajectory of the brand.