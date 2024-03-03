Whale-inspired details include Whale grille, Whale-fin outside mirror and Whale-tail spoiler, helping convey the playfulness, intelligence, and grace of the model’s namesake.

2.0L Turbo engine and 8-speed transmission for purposeful power and exceptional fuel efficiency

High-tech interior with premium comforts and safety features like a HD 360°surround view system

Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor for MG in Qatar, has proudly announced the opening of its new showroom in Lusail, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing expansion within the region. This strategic move aims to enhance customer engagement by providing them with an array of options to explore the brand's most recent offerings.

Concurrently, Auto Class Cars unveiled the MG WHALE, its latest coupé model, through an illustrious launch. This event was graced by the presence of Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor’s Middle East operations, Mr. Frank Zauner, General Manager, Zaher Janbih, General Sales Manager, and Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars, alongside distinguished guests, and representatives of media.

The establishment of the new MG showroom in Lusail City is a testament to Auto Class Cars' commitment to its strategy of growth and widespread presence. It underscores the company's objective to forge closer connections with a broad spectrum of clientele, thereby facilitating easier access to its premium automotive products across various categories.

MG Qatar is expanding its comprehensive range of the British-born automotive brand sedans and SUVs in the country as the brand kicks off 2024 with the launch of the

all-new MG Whale SUV Coupe. This sporty mid-size SUV is designed to cater to the travel requirements of younger buyers, ambitious professionals and families who reside in urban environments but are always aspiring to add a dash of adventure into their lives.

Frank Zauner, General Manager of Auto Class Cars and the authorized general distributor for MG in Qatar, said: "We are delighted to perpetuate our legacy of accomplishments and successes with the inauguration of the new MG showroom in Lusail and the introduction of the latest addition to the MG model lineup, the MG WHALE coupé. This is aligned with our ambitious objectives for growth and expansion, designed to cater to our customers' needs and reach a wider audience seamlessly and efficiently. The MG WHALE represents a significant milestone in MG's journey, offering an exceptional vehicle that epitomises the essence of youth, adventure, and dynamism. On this occasion, we reiterate our commitment to maintaining our leadership position by offering superior vehicles and services that encapsulate the identity and ethos of our brand."

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor’s Middle East operations, commented: “Qatar is a dynamic market that is ever evolving in a unique pace. We have witnessed remarkable shifts in consumer preferences. We have, alongside our partner Auto Class Cars, adapted perfectly to the market as we aim to provide the best cars, best customer experience and competitive prices for our customers. Our success in Qatar is clearly shown by our sales which went up by 29% in 2023 compared to the year before, which is very impressive.”

Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Director at Auto Class Cars, remarked, "At Auto Class Cars and MG Qatar, our dedication lies in consistently exceeding customer expectations and ensuring their utmost satisfaction. Our ongoing commitment to expansion aligns with the growing needs of our clientele, evident in our new showroom and frequent new car launches. We reaffirm our pledge to uphold the core values of our brand by delivering unparalleled products and services."

Top of Form

The futuristic design and the daring coupe-like silhouette of the MG Whale embody the youthful and progressive spirit of the people who live and work in the vibrant cities of the region. The Whale-inspired details like its signature front grille and Baleen daytime running lamps help convey the playfulness, intelligence, and grace of its namesake. Other marine-related cues include Whale-fin door mirrors and a Whale-tail spoiler and gearshift.

Additionally, traits like the two-tone glossy black roof, matte gold bumper accents, chrome dual exhaust pipes, and silver decoration add to the visual appeal of the SUV Coupe. The car also rides on stylish alloy wheels which have a large 19-inch diameter indicating its stylistic dominance over its competitors.

The SUV Coupe offers a well-laid-out, premium quality cabin that will ensure daily commutes and long journeys are quiet, hassle-free, and comfortable thanks to features like electric seat adjustments with memory seats, dual-zone air conditioning, and a power-operated panoramic sunroof.

Passengers will also be entertained and remain connected thanks to the superlative technologies and features like the 9-speaker BOSE sound system, 256-colour ambient lighting setup, and the seamlessly integrated dual 12.3-inch Curved Panoramic Screen.

The comprehensive list of safety features includes an HD 360°surround view system and a host of active and passive safety features, electronic aids to make the journey incident-free as well as comfortable. Moreover, the MG Whale is built on a chassis with a high-strength structure that is rated for high levels of torsional stiffness, which will provide maximum protection and a dynamic advantage.

The sleek SUV Coupe is driven by a powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 231 HP and 370 Nm torque which is coupled to a reliable 8-speed automatic gearbox. The forced-induction motor provides the torque necessary to transport five passengers and their luggage swiftly and efficiently, while the low-displacement configuration aided by the 8 speeds of the modern transmission helps minimise fuel consumption.

The MG WHALE and the full line up of MG models are available at Auto Class Cars showroom on Salwa Road and Lusail. All the cars will benefit from the brand’s acclaimed six-year/200,000 km warranty.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

About Auto Class Cars:

Auto Class Cars is a subsidiary of NBK Holding and the authorized distributor of MG in Qatar.

Located at the commercial street Salwa Road and Lusail, Auto Class Cars premium showroom displays the latest models, offering car enthusiasts a variety of options to choose one of the sedan, sporty and SUV cars.

Auto Class Cars is well known for its reliable cars off affordable prices. Its focus is always to provide the best customer experience, starting from the showroom to the after sales services.

Established in the 1950’s, NBK Holding is one of the leading businesses in Qatar, and widened its umbrella of businesses to include several new companies with various operations and partnered with key multi-national organizations. Today, Nasser Bin Khaled Holding is a lead provider of premium products and incomparable services, strategically aligning itself with the world’s best automotive companies, and managing more first-class companies and dealerships.

For more information, please contact:

Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager, Auto Class Cars

E: Ahmad Firoozi afiroozi@nbks.com