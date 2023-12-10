Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, a distinguished subsidiary of the Nasser bin Khaled Group and the authorized general distributor of Lynk & Co in Qatar, commemorated its partnership with the esteemed global automotive company in a special media event held at its showroom on Salwa Road in Doha.

The event signifies the celebration of the recently inked collaboration between the two entities, a noteworthy addition to the expansive portfolio of Auto Class Cars. In attendance were Frank Zauner, General Manager, Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars, and esteemed media representatives in Qatar.

Frank Zauner, General Manager at Auto Class Cars, expressed, “We are honored at Auto Class Cars to integrate such a prominent brand into our portfolio. Lynk & Co epitomizes luxury coupled with robust performance, European design, and innovative, advanced technology meeting the highest safety standards. This aligns seamlessly with our brand ethos. We are confident that our partnership will bring substantial value to the automotive sector in Qatar and exceed the expectations of new generations. Customers can now explore and select from the impressive range of Lynk & Co cars that reflect their unique personalities at our showroom.”

Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars stated: “since the inauguration of Lynk & Co in Qatar, we have received huge demand from customers. In a record time, the brand was able to reserve a high market share and position itself in the luxury segment. In addition, we will soon present additional models to our dedicated Lynk & Co showroom to create better experience and secure more options for all categories. We are thrilled to add such a prominent brand to Auto Class Cars portfolio and look forward to a successful journey together”.

The collaboration between Auto Class Cars and Lynk & Co commenced at the recent Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023. The Lynk & Co cars, featuring a diverse range of sporty sedans, mid-sized SUVs, and luxurious SUVs, including the 01 Louder Pro, 03+, 05 Hyper Halo, and the epitome of luxury, the 09 Ultra SUV, are now available at the Auto Class Cars showroom on Salwa Road in Doha. The company offers a comprehensive 5-year warranty and 5 years of free service for all new buyers.

Lynk & Co, born in 2016, has achieved remarkable growth and progress in record time, establishing itself as a premium brand poised to reshape the automotive sector. It's not just another car manufacturer; but a brand that continually challenges the boundaries of innovation. The Chinese-owned company carries the European genetics of car manufacturing. The values of the company are to present luxury efficient power terrain with European technology. It is the perfect combination of high performance, luxury and safety.

Lynk & Co was created for urbanites who share a spirit of openness, bringing together elements from both Eastern and Western automotive cultures. Lynk & Co stands out as a beacon of innovation, meeting the demands of a new generation of drivers and empowering them to embrace the new era and enjoy a quality-driven lifestyle.

O1 Louder Pro

The Lynk & Co O1 Louder Pro embodies a new era of automotive excellence, where premium is not just an option, but the standard. From its striking design to its advanced technology and exceptional performance, the Lunk & Co 01 redefines what it means to drive in style and premium.

The Lynk & Co 2.0 interior design language adopts 12.3-in. and 12.8-in. smart screens to create a new premium high-tech cockpit.

The car is equipped with a 2 L Turbo engine of 4 Cylinders and 218 horespower generating a maximum torque of 325 N/m. The transmission is 8 Speed Automatic, the fuel economy is 14.9 KM/L. The smooth gear shifting without bumping outputs robust power at low gears while consuming less fuel at high gears. The gear shifting can smartly adjust to the driver's habit and adapt to complex conditions.

The LYNK & CO 01 Louder Pro integrates 20 advanced driving assistance functions. These include Blind Spot Sensor, Alarm System, Lane Departure Warning, Stability Control Traction Control, Brake Assist, Hill Assist System and much more.

Lynk & Co 03+

The Lynk & Co 03+ is the high-performance premium sedan from the global brand which is renowned as the championship car that contributed to Lynk & Co's three consecutive titles in the esteemed WTCR racing series, making it a pioneering work in the performance-oriented sport sedan category.

Leveraging world-class technologies including the cutting-edge Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), the Lynk & Co 03+ is set to present Qatari consumers with a whole new realm of performance and driving pleasure.

For those seeking an extra dose of excitement, the 03+ takes everyday racing to the next level, with an exclusive “racing” drive mode and thanks to the Drive-E 2.0TD T5 Evo Turbo-charged engine, delivering up to 195kW and 380 Nm of torque. In the 03+, power is distributed to all four wheels, and it boasts a remarkable 0-100km/h acceleration time of just 5.7 seconds.

Lynk & Co 03+ has a golden Armor design. The “+” symbol represents a winner’s gene that highlights its uniqueness. With a wide body and low ride height, the sedan have a sleek and aerodynamic presence with sharp lines, a smooth roofline, and a rear spoiler that gives it a racing flair.

The Lynk & Co 03 interior design is a perfect blend of advanced technology and exquisite craftsmanship, with sleek lines and premium “Alcantara” materials. The car Integrates more than 20 advanced driving assistance functions, ensuring your safety when you are handling the BEAST.

It is equipped with advanced technologies that redefine the driving experience. The Advanced Driving Assistance System, supported by a 540° full-view system, ultrasonic, and millimeter-wave radars, are capable of offering over 20 intelligent drive assist functions, enhancing safety and comfort on the road. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, the cars provide efficient support for their smart systems.

05 Hyper Halo

The Lynk & Co 05 Hyper Halo is an AWD SUV car which resembles the standard of excellence. With its bold design, advanced features, and exhilarating performance, it sets a new benchmark.

In the Interior, The Nappa leather is used on backrest and steering wheel to fulfill the demand of comfort and premium. The touch feeling of Nubuck brings about gentle care, while revealing a luxury luster. The Full-spectrum Ambient Light gives you more than 16 million color combinations to choose from to set the vibe, bringing extremely live and diverse lighting. Drivers and passengers can enjoy a 12.3 inches HD digital instrument cluster, 12.8 inches touchable centre stack, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Its 16 storage spaces to place your personal items., while the trunk can be extended to 1050L when needed.

Similar to the other cars, safety is no compromise, with features including Safety Blind Spot Sensor, Lane Departure Warning, Stability Control, Built-in 360 Camera and many other functions that keep you safe.

The 05 Hyper Halo adopts the BorgWarner 5th generation AWD system which can shift the power distribution from 100:0 to 50:50 in 100 milliseconds. Its Drive-E 2.0TD T5 Turbo Engine has a power parameter of T5: 254Ps, 350 N·m which secures the acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 6.7s.

The 8-speed Automatic Transmission guarantees smooth gear shifting and less hesitations. The vehicle is featured by strong power output in low gears as well as economy and fuel saving in high gear.

Drivers can choose from four driving modes: comfort, sports, offroad, and eco. It also Integrates 20+ advanced driving assistance functions, ensuring your safety at all times.

Lynk & Co 09 Ultra

The Lynk & Co 09 Ultra is a luxury sports utility vehicle with 5 doors and a front-mounted powerplant which delivers its power through all four wheels.

Built on the advanced SPA architecture and standing as an iconic flagship of the brand, the 09 embodies the on-ward and up-ward spirit and automotive luxury. With its premium design, intelligent features, and versatile configurations, it blends effortlessly into your modern urban life. Whether for business or leisure, this inimitable companion will take your adventures to new heights.

The Lynk & Co 09 is distinguished with its elegant interior, where intuitive technology meets luxury design. With 09, you always travel in comfort and ease.

Thanks to the 12.8 inch full-color W-HUD, drivers can Keep their eyes on the road and get real-time information at a glance. Furthermore, the 12+6 inch Touchable Center Panel offers an immersive canvas of connectivity, convenience, and entertainment. The Starry-night Controls allows to embrace the tactile elegance of matte silver grainy electroplating at your touch.

With its Luxury Seating, enjoy the superior comfort with genuine NAPPA leather and built-in massage. The Overhead Lights illuminates your journey with the soft glow of the overhead reading light, creating a cozy space for your reading pleasure. The 14 Speakers BOSE Audio creates an astonishing sound and premium audio experience during the drive. The Premium etching technology creates unique “City in the Sky” and “Traces of Meteor” patterns for different models.

The Drive-E 2.0TD T5 Turbo Engine + BSG generates a power parameter of T5 Evo: 254Ps, 350 N·m, paired with 48V BSG System, achieving smooth start and responsive acceleration.

The 8-Speed Automatic Transmission secures smooth gear shifting and less hesitations. This means that the vehicle is featured by strong power output in low gears as well as economy and fuel saving in high gear.

The Lynk & Co 09 resembles the Multitude of Technology, one touch away. It Integrates 23 advanced driving assistance functions.