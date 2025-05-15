Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transmed, a privately owned company with a strong regional presence in the distribution of consumer goods, including household, personal care and food products. The agreement sets the stage for collaboration in research, student development and knowledge exchange, aligning academic insight with industry practice to benefit both institutions and the broader community.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, and Dr. Ahmad Mourad, Chief Information Officer of Transmed, in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

“Strong university-industry linkages are essential to delivering education that is both rigorous and relevant. This MoU with Transmed gives our students and faculty access to valuable real-world contexts while enabling Transmed to benefit from emerging research and fresh thinking. We look forward to seeing this relationship grow in a way that brings value to both organizations and contributes meaningfully to the wider community,” said Dr. Laursen.

The MoU sets the foundation for a long-term partnership designed to foster applied research, industry-informed learning and hands-on professional experiences in areas that are shaping the future of work and enterprise. These include intelligent systems, data-driven decision-making, innovation practices and business strategy. The scope of collaboration spans joint research and publications, real-world use cases for AUS student capstone projects, and internship and employment opportunities for students and alumni.

“As an FMCG and distribution leader for global brands, Transmed recognizes the transformative power of integrating human talents, technology, artificial intelligence, and business processes and the need to connect academic research with real-world industry applications. We firmly believe that great innovation happens at the intersection of academia and industry and today marks the beginning of an exciting journey together. AUS has a strong reputation for academic excellence, and Transmed is proud to contribute to shaping the future of its students,” said Dr. Ahmad Mourad, Chief Information Officer of Transmed.

“This MoU represents a shared commitment to knowledge exchange, talent development and innovation by bridging industry and academia. This collaboration is designed to empower AUS students with hands-on industry experience, provide practical insights into business challenges and create a stronger talent pipeline that will drive both innovation and economic growth,” said Georges Bejjani, Corporate Human Resources Director at Transmed.

The collaboration also supports knowledge exchange, joint participation in career fairs, mutual visits and the co-organization of conferences, workshops and seminars, further strengthening the link between academic inquiry and industry application.

This strategic collaboration is part of AUS’ broader mission to foster purposeful engagement between academia and industry. By integrating research and education with practical application, the university creates opportunities for innovation, meaningful student learning and faculty research that contributes to real-world progress. To learn more about AUS, visit www.aus.edu.