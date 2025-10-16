Three-day program combined innovation-hub visits, academic–industry dialogue, entrepreneurship workshops and cultural exchange.

A memorandum of understanding signed with Cambridge University Press & Assessment in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi.

Sharjah: American University of Sharjah (AUS) marked the second installment of its Community Connect initiative with a focused engagement at the University of Cambridge, bringing together AUS, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) and the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). Held in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, the program immersed delegates in Cambridge’s research and innovation ecosystem, strengthened knowledge exchange and culminated in the signing of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “This collaboration further builds on Sharjah’s long-standing commitment to learning, innovation and partnership. By connecting AUS with Cambridge and its wider network, we are deepening opportunities for knowledge exchange and helping our students, researchers and entrepreneurs to think globally while staying rooted in the values that define our emirate.”

Community Connect: Connecting AUS to global innovation networks

Launched in September 2025, Community Connect serves as AUS’ platform for structured engagement with institutions worldwide. It aims to build lasting collaborations through dialogue, knowledge sharing and applied learning opportunities that benefit students, faculty and the wider community.

Exploring Cambridge’s ecosystem of innovation and enterprise

Over three days, delegates experienced Cambridge’s research and innovation ecosystem firsthand. They visited Cambridge Enterprise, where commercialization models were discussed; Cambridge Science Park and the Bradfield Centre, where startups, researchers and investors collaborate; and the Babraham Research Campus, recognized for its life sciences ventures and deep-tech.

At Cambridge Judge Business School, sessions explored research impact, entrepreneurship and ecosystem development. Dr. Jim Glasheen, CEO of Cambridge Enterprise, welcomed Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the AUS Board of Trustees and the leadership delegation. Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, delivered opening remarks, followed by a Community Connect briefing from Dr. Salah Brahimi, Vice Chancellor for External Relations at AUS, and reflections from Her Excellency Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Sheraa. Prof. Dr. Lucia A. Reisch, Director of the El-Erian Institute of Behavioural Economics and Policy, presented a keynote session on nudging and food-waste reduction.

“The University of Cambridge and its centers demonstrate how research, innovation and enterprise can be aligned to achieve meaningful outcomes. For AUS and Sharjah’s growing ecosystem, engaging in this environment was an opportunity to share perspectives, explore new partnerships and connect our ambitions with global networks,” said Chancellor Laursen. “Community Connect is designed to ensure these exchanges translate into collaborations that strengthen Sharjah’s role as a hub for knowledge and innovation.”

“Cambridge Enterprise plays a pivotal role in amplifying the University of Cambridge’s innovation ecosystem by bridging academic research with commercial success. From investing in proof-of-concept funding and early-stage seed funding, through to supporting entrepreneurs with programs that leverage a global alumni network, through to ecosystem building and global impact, Cambridge Enterprise isn’t just supporting research commercialisation; it’s architecting a globally recognized innovation engine,” said Caroline Hyde, Head of Ecosystem Initiatives and Partnerships at Cambridge Enterprise.

Celebrating science, culture and collaboration at the Fitzwilliam Museum

The delegation attended a gala dinner at the Fitzwilliam Museum, hosted by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi. The event featured Dr. Hayat Sindi, a leading scientist and Cambridge Fellow who is ranked the ninth-most influential Arab woman in the world. Notable guests included Cambridge College leaders and professors and Lord Grimthorpe, Deputy-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, reflecting the spirit of academic and cultural exchange that defined the visit.

Strengthening partnerships for education and innovation through academic alliances and MoUs

The program culminated with formal agreements signed in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi.

AUS and Cambridge University Press & Assessment signed an MoU to enhance English-language education, academic publishing and system capability. The collaboration includes exploring the creation of curricula, culturally relevant learning materials and training programs for teachers and policymakers, as well as joint initiatives to develop Arabic-language education. It further extends to advisory services on education policy, monitoring and evaluation systems and the integration of digital and AI-driven pedagogy. Within this framework, AUS will explore opportunities to co-publish scholarly works and journals, join editorial boards and peer-review networks, co-host academic conferences and pilot new Cambridge digital learning resources within AUS classrooms.

Jane Mann, Managing Director, Partnership for Education, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said: “Partnership is vital to shaping the future of education. By connecting AUS and Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem with Cambridge’s research and education transformation experience, we are creating opportunities for practical collaboration that strengthens policy, teaching and learning.”

From dialogue to delivery

With discussions, workshops and agreements now complete, AUS and its Cambridge partners will now focus on implementing the signed programs, developing pilot initiatives and expanding the knowledge exchange that strengthens AUS’ role as a regional hub for innovation and academic excellence.

video link: https://we.tl/t-CldUBdqaRK