RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: To meet projected accelerated demand for robotics professionals, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has enhanced its Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering by introducing a new concentration in Robotics.

The goal is to offer a specialized pathway that addresses the growing demand for professionals in the fields of automation, AI, and robotics. Globally, robotics and automation have become critical sectors in healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and environmental monitoring. Regionally, UAE government initiatives, particularly in AI and automation, have created strong demand for robotics engineers.

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost at AURAK, says: “The march of automation is unstoppable, as evident from the ubiquity of robotics across sectors. Foreseeing a future in which robots will be functioning in almost every field, AURAK decided to enhance the Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering by making robotics a key component. Our surveys showed there is a lack of specialized, affordable robotics programs in the Northern Emirates, compared to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Hence, our faculty designed this enriched program to help students enter this promising field.”

According to the World Robotics Market Research Report, the global robotics market, valued at $100.59 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%, crossing $178.63 billion by 2030, driven mainly by the healthcare sector, industrial automation and AI integration.

Professor Khalid Hussain, Dean of School of Engineering at AURAK, said: “The Robotics concentration will enhance the Electrical and Electronics Engineering program's attractiveness and competitiveness, aligning with the regional job market and AURAK's mission to provide cutting-edge, affordable education. The program is supported by our advanced AI laboratories and resources, providing an atmosphere conducive to focused learning and experimentation.”

Dr. Ali Al-Ataby, Department Chair, Associate Professor – Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, AURAK, added, “The program is designed to produce dynamic, highly competent, and globally competitive electrical engineers for the region and the wider world. Robotics engineering is a booming field and one of the most in-demand professions worldwide. With the world becoming more technologically oriented, robotics engineers are in high demand with major corporations and government agencies. We are therefore pleased to offer an intensive program that will produce well-rounded robotics and electrical engineers to fill the gap that exists in the market today.”

With its interdisciplinary nature, the program aims to be amongst the top in the GCC region in the fields of electrical engineering and robotics, with highly qualified and dedicated faculty and staff. It also aims to have a strong link with the local and regional government, public-sector organizations, and private sector enterprises.

Graduates will have a comprehensive understanding of subjects such as signals and systems, digital logic, electrical circuits and electronics, and control systems, along with fundamental concepts of robotics and their applications. Graduates will be prepared for both graduate study and employment. They will be able to demonstrate their ability to develop innovative solutions for complex engineering problems in areas such as automation, robotics, machine learning, and computer vision.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university that offers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized programs. With a focus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators in their respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides students unparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.