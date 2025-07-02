DUBAI, UAE – Following a breakthrough debut in London, ATHLO – the world’s first fitness and wellness technology platform offering complete flexibility without subscriptions – is proud to announce its official expansion into the United Arab Emirates.

Pioneering a new frontier in the wellness industry, ATHLO empowers users to discover, book, and even re-sell fitness classes and memberships – all in one seamless app. It redefines the traditional wellness model, putting freedom, flexibility and personal choice at the forefront. With ATHLO, wellness is no longer constrained by rigid schedules or long-term commitments. It’s wellness on your terms – anytime, anywhere.

“ATHLO isn’t just a platform – it’s a movement,” said Matthew Mansell, Founder of ATHLO. “After building incredible momentum in London, we’re thrilled to bring ATHLO to the UAE – a region known for its forward-thinking approach to innovation, wellbeing and digital transformation.”

Designed with both users and operators in mind, ATHLO offers a dynamic marketplace where individuals can access the UAE’s top gyms, boutique studios, and wellness experiences without the burden of traditional subscriptions. Users also benefit from a smart re-sale feature with select partners, allowing them to monetise their unused classes or memberships – adding both value and versatility to their wellness routines.

From high-intensity training and strength sessions to yoga, recovery and holistic wellness, ATHLO brings unmatched accessibility and affordability to a growing community of health-conscious consumers.

Unlike aggregator models that compete with existing providers, ATHLO enhances the fitness ecosystem by partnering with operators to increase class attendance, improve visibility, and boost customer acquisition. Operators retain full control over their brand identity and pricing, benefiting from a collaborative platform that supports retention and drives long-term value.

ATHLO’s UAE launch aligns with the nation’s National Wellbeing Strategy 2031, Digital Economy Strategy, and broader ambitions under Vision 2030 and UAE Centennial 2071. By promoting accessible wellness, embracing innovation, and contributing to economic diversification, ATHLO is poised to become a vital force in the region’s thriving wellness and tech landscape.

“Wellness is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity,” Mansell added. “ATHLO is here to make wellness more inclusive, empowering, and sustainable – a perfect fit for the UAE’s bold and future-focused vision.”

ATHLO is now available to download for free on the App Store.

About ATHLO

Athlo is an on-demand marketplace providing everyone access to their ideal health club at membership rates. Through Athlo, gym members are able to rent their membership to fellow Athlo users. For clubs, Athlo acts as a membership retention and growth platform, whilst also introducing a new revenue stream.