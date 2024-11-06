Collaboration aims to foster the exchange of best practices and expertise to deliver world-class, culturally relevant creative services in support of the Vision 2030 ambitions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity, the Kingdom's largest gathering of the creative marketing industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG), the global business programme for the advertising industry in the United Kingdom, to support UK companies looking to provide advertising and marketing services to Saudi Arabia’s flourishing creative economy. Through this agreement, Athar Festival continues to advocate for the Kingdom’s creative potential within the global marketing communications landscape.

The MoU was signed on the opening day of Athar Festival 2024 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention in the presence of Ian Fairservice, Chairman of Athar Festival and Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group, Mohamed Al Ayed, Vice Chairman of Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS, and Aisling Conlon, International Director for UK Advertising, Advertising Association and Julian Douglas, International CEO of VCCP and UKAEG Chair.

Ian Fairservice, Chairman of Athar Festival and Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group, commented on the agreement, stating: “Our partnership with UKAEG reaffirms Athar Festival’s dedication to building bridges between Saudi Arabia’s creative talents and global expertise. By bringing together innovators from both markets, we aim to create a lasting legacy of collaboration that not only supports Vision 2030 but also strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a hub for world-class creative industry innovation.”

Mohamed Al Ayed, Vice Chairman of Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS, added: “This partnership lays the foundation for a dynamic exchange of ideas and innovations that will drive Saudi Arabia’s creative economy. Global expertise, combined with a local culture rich in creativity and the diverse opportunities available for creative expression, will enable and empower the Kingdom’s talent to reach new audiences and markets.”

Aisling Conlon, International Director for UK Advertising, (UKAEG) Advertising Association said: “This partnership with the Athar Festival is an opportunity to deepen a lasting friendship between the UK and Saudi Arabia, grounded in shared creativity and mutual respect. Together, we aim to create meaningful connections that inspire and support growth in both nations. We look forward to welcoming more UK companies to join UKAEG at this event as we continue to build a collaborative future with Saudi Arabia.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Athar Festival’s mission to reinforce the Kingdom’s leadership in the global creative marketing and communications industry. The United Kingdom, with its dynamic services sector, is positioned to play an essential role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s vision for a thriving creative economy. This collaboration also reflects UKAEG’s commitment to fostering connections that go beyond event participation, promoting cultural exchange and mutual growth through long-lasting relationships that benefit both nations.

UKAEG brings together more than 70 leading companies from the UK's advertising and marketing services industry to share their expertise across emerging creative markets and engage in ambitious global collaborations. Backed by the Advertising Association, the IPA, the APA, and the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the Export Group represents an array of top UK firms working across today's most dynamic and rapidly evolving fields, including AdTech, creative, production, media, Out of Home, digital, content marketing, AI, and beyond.

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity, hosted by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, is Saudi Arabia’s foremost creative marketing event. Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Athar sets the stage for leaders, decision-makers, and emerging talent to connect, share insights, and drive creative endeavours across the Kingdom's burgeoning sectors.

