Launches state-of-the-art Robotic Surgery Centre with introduction of ROSA® Robotic Knee Joint Replacement System featuring real-time data, 3D modeling, and a personalized surgical approach for enhanced accuracy.

Studies indicate that the global knee replacement market is projected to reach USD 17.35 billion by 20341, driven by an increasing aging population, osteoarthritis and rising patient demand for effective, long-lasting treatments.

Reinforces its commitment to innovation and advancing Orthopedic care in the region – ensuring precision, faster recovery, and improved patient experiences.

Dubai, UAE: Aster Hospital Mankhool, ranked No. 4 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals in the UAE list for 2025, has launched its state-of-the-art Robotic Surgery Centre, marking a significant advancement in orthopedic care with the introduction of the ROSA® Robotic Knee Joint Replacement System. This cutting-edge robotic surgical assistant works alongside surgeons from pre-surgery planning through to the procedure itself, enhancing accuracy and reducing the risk of surgical errors in bone preparation and implant placement. As the first robotic surgery facility within Aster Hospitals in the UAE, this milestone underscores the hospital’s commitment to providing world-class, technology-driven healthcare solutions.

The Robotic Surgery Centre was officially inaugurated by Olympic boxing legend and former Rajya Sabha Member, Mary Kom, who lauded the hospital’s commitment to innovation and patient-centric advancements in healthcare.

Studies indicate that the global knee replacement market is projected to reach USD 17.35 billion by 20341, driven by an increasing aging population, osteoarthritis and rising patient demand for effective, long-lasting treatments. Robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery addresses the challenges of traditional procedures by offering greater precision, reducing recovery time, and improving implant longevity.

ROSA® assists surgeons by generating a 3D model of the patient’s knee using preoperative CT scans (rather than X-rays), enabling a highly personalized and accurate surgical approach. By providing real-time data and intraoperative feedback, the system ensures optimal implant positioning, reduces surgical errors, and enhances joint function. The robotic assistance allows for customized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique anatomy, significantly improving overall results.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Malathi Arshanapalai, Group Chief Medical Officer and Group Chief Quality Officer, Aster DM Healthcare, said "At Aster, we are committed to continuously innovating and adopting advanced technologies that improve patient outcomes. The introduction of the robotic knee joint replacement system at Aster Hospital Mankhool is a testament to our vision of making high-quality, technology-driven healthcare accessible to our patients. With robotic-assisted surgery, we are bringing the future of orthopedic care to the region, ensuring more precision, faster recovery, and better overall experiences for patients undergoing knee replacement procedures."

The adoption of robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery at Aster Hospital Mankhool includes both knee and hip replacement surgeries, bringing multiple advantages over traditional procedures. Patients benefit from smaller incisions, minimal tissue disruption, and a reduced risk of complications, such as infections and nerve damage. The advanced technology enhances joint stability, ensuring proper alignment and lowering the risk of misalignment-related issues. Moreover, the precision of robotic assistance leads to improved implant longevity, potentially extending the lifespan of the prosthetic knee.

Dr. Ranjith Narayan, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Hospital Mankhool, added, "The introduction of the ROSA® Robotic Knee Joint Replacement System at Aster Hospital Mankhool is a game-changer in orthopedic care. This advanced robotic system enhances surgical precision by utilizing real-time data and 3D modeling, allowing for a highly personalized approach tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. By ensuring optimal implant positioning and minimizing surgical errors, the technology significantly improves joint function, reduces recovery time, and enhances overall patient outcomes. With robotic-assisted surgery, we are not only elevating the standard of knee replacement procedures but also providing our patients with a safer, more effective, and long-lasting treatment solution.”

With reduced postoperative pain and a faster rehabilitation process, patients can expect shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery times. The minimally invasive nature of robotic-assisted surgery also reduces blood loss and promotes faster healing, contributing to an improved quality of life for individuals undergoing both knee and hip replacement surgeries. This technology is particularly beneficial for patients with severe arthritis or complex anatomical structures, offering them an advanced surgical solution for enhanced mobility and long-term joint health.

With this introduction, Aster Hospital Mankhool reaffirms its commitment to integrating innovation and excellence into patient care. This launch represents a transformative step forward in orthopedic treatment, ensuring that patients receive the most precise, effective, and minimally invasive surgical interventions available.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1859 doctors and 3867 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

For more information about us, please contact: