In the “mid-size” category, the Alfa Romeo Giulia dominated, with more than 66% of the vote.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio wins in the Large SUV/off-road category.

14,500 readers took part in the vote, including over 100 cars divided into 12 categories

Once again this year, the German car magazine auto motor und sport posed its readers a momentous question: “Which is the most beautiful car?” The response couldn't have been clearer: the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio won awards in the “mid-size car” and “SUV/off-road vehicle” categories.

In the 2023 edition of the renowned autonis design award, the magazine auto motor und sport asked its readers whether a car's design can inspire even years after its debut. Since it was founded, Alfa Romeo has based its design on the concept of “timeless beauty”. It is therefore no surprise that the more than 14,500 readers who voted did so for the Italian brand.

The recently revamped and already award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia sports sedan won in the “midsize car” category, with a net share of the vote of 66.4%. In the “large SUV/off-road vehicle” category, the Stelvio – also revamped in terms of style and technology – came out on top with 39.7% of the vote.

Alejandro Mesonero, Head of Design, Alfa Romeo: “We’re honored and delighted that the Giulia and Stelvio have once again received this major acknowledgment for their design in the 2023 edition of autonis. The appreciation of the readers of auto motor und sport means a lot to us. It repays the dedication and passion strived towards by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, with the clear objective of offering its customers a distinctive design that can maintaining its appeal over time with a strong identity.”

Niccolò Biagioli, head of the brand in Germany, collected the gongs at the awards ceremony, part of the auto motor und sport congress at Stuttgart Messe.

“It's great to see how appreciation for Alfa Romeo design remains so strong in Germany. My sincere thanks go not only to the readers of auto motor und sport, but also to our design team in Turin, Italy, the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile. Our designers' tradition of excellence gives each Alfa Romeo a distinctive character and conveys the brands unmistakable style. I look forward to the future and the upcoming projects we will be presenting to our fans in Germany.”

In previous editions of autonis, readers of auto motor und sport have repeatedly expressed their appreciation for Alfa Romeo design, naming the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, MiTo, Tonale, and previous editions of the Giulia and Stelvio as “the most beautiful car”. In the 2023 edition, the 18th since the competition began, there were over 100 cars competing in 12 different categories.

