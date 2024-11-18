Baku, Azerbaijan: In a landmark commitment to global climate action at COP 29, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Ahmed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) and Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary General & Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a new partnership agreement to boost their collaboration on fostering a sustainable, low-carbon economy and accelerating progress toward achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The partnership will focus on supporting countries to implement their commitments under the Paris agreement, also known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The collaboration will extend to essential areas such as carbon markets, climate adaptation and mitigation, integrated land and water management, and transparency. By concentrating on these key areas, WGEO and UNDP aim to drive effective climate actions that support sustainable development and help countries build resilience against environmental and economic challenges.

“Our partnership with UNDP strengthens our mission to promote a green economy that benefits both people and the planet. We are pooling our resources to support the global call to action for all nations to intensify their efforts toward a low-carbon future, underscoring the need for collaborative, coordinated approaches to achieving a truly sustainable world”, said HE Saeed Al Tayer.

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to tackling the complex challenges of climate change by fostering low-carbon development and promoting a more sustainable, inclusive global economy. Together, through this partnership, we will help countries to build the institutional and human capacities required to meet their Paris Agreement commitments and develop powerful, bankable projects that not only address climate challenges but also foster economic opportunities and growth”, asserted Al Dardari.

As part of their collaborative efforts, WGEO and UNDP will begin by identifying countries with significant potential for green economy transformation. This effort will prioritize enhancing local engagement, raising climate action awareness, and developing bankable green projects that attract private and public financing. This strategic approach ensures that WGEO and UNDP's joint efforts are impactful and tailored to each country's unique environmental and economic needs.

A joint Steering Committee will coordinate efforts to pursue specific activities and design bankable green projects that can attract investment, facilitating large-scale NDC implementation. Through this structure, WGEO and UNDP aim to deliver scalable solutions that drive meaningful progress toward global climate goals.

In addition to supporting project implementation, both organizations will co-host events, conduct research, and launch educational programs to encourage widespread adoption of green economy initiatives, and will jointly advocate for governments, businesses, and communities to invest in and support sustainable development.

