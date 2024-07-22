Transformative acquisition expands Asyad's footprint adding critical operational hubs across the world’s busiest markets, offering customers market access through Oman’s central location on the global trade map

Asyad Group’s first international acquisition in core logistics activities

Asyad expands into key cargo origin economies with active operations in China, India, Europe and the United States alongside the GCC

Access to a well-established, dynamic network in over 90 geographies across six continents

Integration of Skybridge's Freight Solutions (SFS) boosts Asyad's comprehensive end-to-end integrated logistics offerings

Latest acquisition aligned with Asyad’s expansion strategy to provide customers with unparalleled multimodal solutions and unrestricted access to global markets

Muscat– Asyad Group, Oman's pioneering end-to-end global logistics provider, has acquired Skybridge Freight Solutions (SFS), a leading global freight forwarding company. The landmark acquisition is the group’s first international acquisition in core logistics activities and marks a strategic move to significantly expand Asyad’s footprint through active operations in key trade hubs and the major economies of China, India, the USA and the GCC, supported by unhindered access to SFS’ well-established, dynamic network that covers over 90 geographies across six continents.

Recently acquired by Asyad Group, SFS is a premier freight solutions provider offering leading freight forwarding services across air, sea and land in addition to warehousing and distribution. The fast-growing company boasts a strong financial footing and caters to a diverse array of major industries including food, energy, automotive, pharmaceuticals and construction. The company serves over 1,400 customers, including Fortune 500 and blue-chip companies, leveraging its longstanding relationships with global freight forwarding networks, government bodies, shipping lines and airlines to carve a substantial competitive edge and open multiple avenues for growth.