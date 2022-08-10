​The acquisition of PayBy, one of the biggest players in the digital payments and fintech space, follows the recent acquisition of Rizek, a platform for on-demand personal and home services

​PayBy will complement Rizek, and other upcoming acquisitions to allow Astra Tech realize its ‘ultra platform’ ambition

Dubai: PayBy — one of UAE’s largest and most innovative fintech companies, has been acquired by Astra Tech(‘Astra’), a UAE-born technology development and investment group. This acquisition follows the company’s recent acquisition of Rizek, a platform for on-demand personal and home services. Currently raising USD 500 million in investment, the PayBy acquisition signals a major strategic move for Astra towards its ambition of creating an ‘ultra platform’ – a revolutionary, interconnected digital ecosystem that’s expected to address the growing problem of super app fatigue.

Spearheaded by Astra Founder and CEO, serial entrepreneur Abdallah Abu Sheikh, PayBy’s acquisition brings sophisticated proprietary payment technologies and financial services to Astra’s ultra platform to enable a seamless and cashless payment solution for consumers, merchants and businesses. PayBy has grown considerably in the last 2 years with more than 2 million users and thousands of active merchants. As of May 2022, over AED 600 million worth of transactions were carried out.

Commenting on the acquisition Abu Sheikh said, “PayBy has been instrumental in pioneering financial inclusion in the UAE and is considered a key player in the cashless ecosystem. As we integrate PayBy’s technologies, solutions and teams into Astra's ultra platform, our speed and ability to supercharge our services with industry-leading payments and money transfer solutions has accelerated immensely.”

Astra plans to acquire, repurpose, and bring together already established and sector-leading leading platforms to create an ultra platform to revolutionize how people live their lives by helping them save significant time when completing essential everyday tasks, including payments, transfers and transactions. Additionally, Astra’s platform aims to deliver better value to the suppliers and partners of personal and home services by removing the burden of unfavorable commission structures.

Abdallah Abu Sheikh added, “With this acquisition, we’re getting closer than ever to realizing our vision and are excited to have the PayBy team join us. The integration of PayBy’s products with Astra’s ultra platform will allow us to synthesize and grow the ecosystem at a breakneck speed. It will also help in delivering a compelling user experience and a sustainable commission structure for our merchants and businesses, something that a lot of super apps of today struggle with.”

About Astra Tech

Astra Tech (‘Astra’) is a UAE-based technology investment and development group formed by Abdallah Abu Sheikh, a pioneering serial entrepreneur in the Middle East and Africa’s (MEA) tech startup ecosystem.

Under Abu Sheikh’s leadership, the Astra Group is taking strides to become one of the largest consumer technology groups from the region by building the world’s first ultra platform and ecosystem. The platform will provide seamless connectivity between consumers and businesses, enabling users to effortlessly access services related to the home, ecommerce, and fintech all within one place, three times faster than through competing platforms. Astra’s mission is to enrich people’s lives by making communication and ecommerce more seamless, connected, and natural than ever before.

Through its $500 million (AED 1.8 billion) raised, Astra group will be making strategic acquisitions to turbocharge its speed to market with user rich, financially viable and customer centric assets that’ll soon be integrated within the ultra platform to further unlock the massive potential of Astra Tech for its users, partners and society at large.