Dubai, United Arab Emirates - In 2021 The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team made its return to Formula One and announced SentinelOne as its Official Cybersecurity Partner. Today, the team is extending this collaboration in a multi-year agreement that sees SentinelOne at the heart of the team’s efforts to drive safety, security and success on and off the track at the AMR Technology Campus.

Through the expanded partnership, Aston Martin Aramco will leverage the SentinelOne Singularity Platform – the same technology that Aston Martin Lagonda has been using since 2018 - to revolutionise its approach to cybersecurity and keep its operations secure in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Data is the lifeblood of Aston Martin Aramco, and the team handles vast amounts of it across a sprawling and complex infrastructure. To stay competitive, all of this data must be fully secured. As Official Cybersecurity Partner, SentinelOne delivers AI-powered security solutions that allow the team to see around corners and act on its data to protect every endpoint, IoT device, and cloud workload with unparalleled intelligence and speed.

“SentinelOne has been a great partner, and we are thrilled to be extending our relationship,” said Clare Lansley, Chief Information Officer, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. “Cybercriminals today move fast, and with SentinelOne as our Official Cybersecurity Partner, we can move faster to protect ourselves against threats. SentinelOne provides Aston Martin Aramco with a powerful platform that is a game-changer, as our team push the limits of performance, knowing that they are protected by the most advanced solutions.”

“We are pleased to bring two world-class brands together and build on the successful partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team,” said Sally Jenkins, Chief Marketing Officer, SentinelOne. “AI has opened the door to a new and increasingly sophisticated set of threats to the enterprise, and cyber criminals are using it to execute attacks with unprecedented speed. As their Official Cybersecurity Partner, we can put the team in pole position and take their security to new levels.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,500 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team

The iconic Aston Martin marque was founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, and has developed a succession of ultra-luxury high performance automobiles, including the iconic Goldfinger DB5, the V8 Vantage, the Vanquish and the DBX 707 – one of the world’s fastest SUVs.

The epitome of British luxury and technology on the road, the migration to the racetrack followed naturally. The marque famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959 and briefly competed in Formula One in 1959 and 1960.

Aston Martin returned to the Formula One grid in 2021 under the leadership of Canadian entrepreneur, Lawrence Stroll. Since then, the team has invested heavily, opening its new AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone during the summer of 2023 – the sport’s first new F1 team base for almost two decades. A state-of-the-art wind tunnel is scheduled to be operational in 2024. The new Technology Campus helps the team’s environmental ambitions with better insulation, intelligent use of natural light, and solar panels helping power the site.

Aston Martin enjoyed its most successful season to date in 2023, securing eight podium positions and 280 points on its way to finishing fifth in the Constructors’ Championship. For 2024, double world champion Fernando Alonso and Canadian Lance Stroll head a driver line-up supported by Test and Reserve Driver Felipe Drugovich, Stoffel Vandoorne and Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa.

In 2024, Aston Martin will also take to the track in the all-female F1® Academy series with Swiss driver Tina Hausmann. She is supported by Aston Martin Aramco’s F1® Academy Head of Racing and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, who tested one of the team’s F1 cars in 2023.

Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco conceived its Make A Mark platform – a commitment to drive positive progress through the influence of the team and the profile of Formula One.

Make A Mark is built upon three core pillars: sustainability, community and inclusion – all devised to champion an environmental, inclusive and diverse living and working culture with a programme that supports and educates young people, particularly from diverse and ethnic backgrounds, to drive career opportunities within motorsport and STEM.

Responsible business partners include Racing Pride to positively promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity within motorsport, while Spinal Track works with the team to improve accessibility and foster inclusion across the sport. A partnership with the Aleto Foundation provides a leadership programme for young ethnic minority students wanting to learn more about opportunities within motorsport. In January 2024 Aston Martin Aramco became the first Formula One team to comply with ISO standard 50001 – a globally recognised certification that outlines the requirements for improving energy efficiency and performance while reducing consumption and costs.