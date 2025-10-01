Silverstone, UK: As part of their ongoing partnership campaign, Unearth Your Greatness, Maaden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company) and Aston Martin Aramco have unveiled a global multi-year youth development initiative.

Unearth Your Greatness aims to celebrate the greatness that comes from the dedication to craft, both within the world of Formula One™ and the Mining Industry. The ambitious programme is designed to inspire and equip young people with the knowledge, skills and hands-on learning experience needed to explore STEM related careers in both industries.

Aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to modernise education and grow a knowledge-based economy, Maaden’s investment will provide access to resources for both students and teachers, helping to integrate professional learning. The platform will provide greater inclusion in STEM fields to create lasting pathways from education and industry, to help drive recruitment of the best talent.

As part of the Unearth Your Greatness Programme, Maaden is announced as Official Supporting Partner of STEM Racing, the global F1® supported programme where students design, build and race CO2 powered cars.

To support this, Maaden will provide a brand new bespoke online learning platform - the Global STEM Racing Learning Channel - creating new flexibility for STEM Racing engagement, both for educators and learners. Interactive modules, lessons and certifications can be leveraged in classrooms or at home by students to aid self-led learning. By 2028, this platform is expected to engage 100,000 students and teachers globally.

Further impactful partnerships and programme expansions will be announced in the coming year.

Andy Cowell, CEO and Team Principal, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team: “At Aston Martin Aramco, we are committed to making Formula 1® more inclusive by creating meaningful opportunities and access for the next generation. Through this youth engagement programme, in partnership with Maaden, we are acting on a shared belief that while talent exists everywhere, opportunity does not. Together, we are opening doors to a global stage, helping inspire and empower young people to see what is possible and to pursue their potential.”

Bob Wilt, CEO, Maaden: “Talent is integral to the growth and success of our organization over the coming years and a significant part of our partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™️ Team was our joint ability to access and inspire global youth. We are redefining Maaden, reinvigorating mining and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s economic growth, opportunity and diversification. We are supporting the Kingdom’s ambitions of building an industrial mineral hub for the future – and to do so we must be an employer of choice for the best and brightest, where leaders of today and tomorrow come to learn, evoke change and advance an industry.”

Andrew Denford, CEO and Founder, STEM Racing: “For over 25 years, we’ve brought the excitement of Formula 1 into the classroom - sparking curiosity, building skills, and unlocking the potential of young people worldwide. With this partnership, we’re scaling that impact like never before. Together with Maaden and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team, we’re launching a global initiative to equip students with knowledge, inspiration, and hands-on experience. Discovering and developing the brightest minds - regardless of background - has always been core to our mission. This is about unlocking opportunity and giving students the tools to thrive in their future careers. We’re confident this partnership will help shape the future of motorsport, and more importantly, empower young people across the globe to thrive in STEM and beyond.”

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team

With history dating back to 1913 and its founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin has a storied history rooted in racing. Early success at the Aston Hill Climb inspired a legacy of crafting high-performance luxury vehicles, which today includes the DB12, Vantage, Vanquish, DBX707, and the F1-inspired Aston Martin Valkyrie. The brand debuted in Grand Prix racing in 1922, claimed outright victory at Le Mans in 1959 and returned to Formula One in 2021 under Lawrence Stroll’s leadership.

The team has since made significant investments, notably opening the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone in 2023, featuring sustainable design and a cutting-edge wind tunnel that became operational in 2025.

On-track, the driver line-up features the experienced Canadian Lance Stroll and double World Champion Fernando Alonso, supported by Test and Reserve Drivers Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne, along with Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa and Young Development Driver Jak Crawford. Aston Martin Aramco also races in the all-female F1® Academy series, with Swiss driver Tina Hausmann competing under the mentorship of the team’s F1® Academy Head of Racing and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins.

Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco continues to drive progress through its I / AM fan engagement platform, and Make A Mark ESG programme, driving sustainability, inclusion and community engagement. Partnerships with Racing Pride, Spinal Track, and the Aleto Foundation support inclusivity, accessibility, and leadership development. The team’s commitment to energy efficiency is certified by ISO 50001 compliance.

About Maaden

Maaden is the Middle East's largest multi-commodity mining and metals powerhouse and stands among the world's fastest growing, with a robust SAR32.5 billion (US$8.7 billion) in revenues for 2024.

As a KSA-based, globally significant mining champion, Maaden is deploying technology and talent to accelerate the exploration and production of Saudi Arabia’s vast mineral endowment to is develop mining as the third sector of the Saudi economy.

With a skilled workforce of more than 7,000, Maaden operates 17 mines and sites, and its products are currently exported to 55 countries globally.

For more information, please visit www.maaden.com

About STEM Racing

STEM Racing is a not-for-profit social enterprise aiming to promote the learning of STEM subjects. The global competition allows students aged 6-19 to participate in a multidisciplinary challenge where they must use professional CA software to design, analyse, manufacture, test and race miniature air powered F1 cars.