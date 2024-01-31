A multispecialty tertiary care facility comprising of 175-bed capacity, spread across 25,000 square meters and committed to providing comprehensive care, Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital stands as a beacon of excellence and innovation in healthcare, not only in Oman but also in the Middle East.

Championing a holistic healing environment for families, embedded in Omani culture, the hospital has been catering to diverse nationalities, supported by a multi-cultural team including Arab nationals.

With 599 dedicated staff, including 62 doctors, 247 nurses and 76 paramedics, Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital has been setting up centres of medical excellence in Oman and setting benchmarks in healthcare excellence to serve Oman’s 5 million population

Muscat, Oman: Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, a part of GCC’s leading integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare, is transforming healthcare accessibility in Oman through its ‘Treat in Oman' initiative. The goal of the initiative is to educate the local residents that world-class healthcare services are now available within the Sultanate, eliminating the need for residents to travel abroad for advanced medical care.

Spanning across 25,000 square meters, the 175-bed multispecialty tertiary care hospital is a beacon of excellence in healthcare innovation. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the facility offers specialized centres, including a Cath-lab for Advanced Cardiac Care, Interventional Radiology Centre, Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics Centre, and Oman's first Thulium Laser in the Advanced Urology Centre. The hospital also houses a Neurosciences Centre, a Centre of Excellence for Interventional Gastroenterology and Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy. The hospital also has a strong and comprehensive approach towards women’s health. The Centre for Women and Child Health provides comprehensive Gynaecology services, including High-risk pregnancy, Ectopic delivery, Hysterectomy, Lap procedures, Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), Endometrial Ablation, Nurture Program, and 3D/4D scans.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO at Aster DM Healthcare GCC said, “Healthcare should know no boundaries, and Aster’s Treat in Oman initiative highlights our commitment to make world class medical care easily accessible for the people of the country. At Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, we have already introduced top-notch treatment solutions which are being delivered by the best medical professionals in the region and have curated the patient experience in alignment with our network’s top benchmark. We are also looking to bring in innovation in healthcare through introduction of surgical robot and more advanced laparoscopic solutions to further enhance clinical delivery in Oman.”

The hospital has established Centres of Excellence in Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Ortho & Spine Surgery, Urology, Minimal Invasive Surgery, Stroke, Gynaec Surgeries, Vascular, run by experienced doctors and medical professionals, supported by an exceptional Emergency Room (ER) team. This underscores the hospital's dedication to providing unparalleled healthcare services, eliminating the need for patients to travel abroad for specialized treatments. At the forefront of medical innovation, Aster Royal Al Raffah is pioneering unique clinical procedures and advanced treatment facilities, setting new benchmarks in healthcare excellence. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Spy

Glass Cholangioscopy and Fibroscans, along with groundbreaking services like the first 24-hour GI Bleed unit and therapeutic ERCP, the hospital solidifies its position as a true pioneer in healthcare.

Patients now have access to world-class healthcare within Oman at Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital which not only ensures top-notch medical excellence but also presents a more cost-effective alternative compared to seeking treatment in other countries. Beyond affordability, this option simplifies follow-up treatments, offering convenience for both patients and their families. The hospital's commitment to accessible and outstanding healthcare is evident in these efforts to provide a comprehensive and patient-friendly experience. It stands as the only hospital in the country conducting complex ear microsurgeries, including ENT Cochlear implants, thereby significantly enhancing private healthcare services in Oman.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, Chief Executive Officer of Aster Hospitals & Clinics in the UAE, Oman, & Bahrain, stated, “Aster’s Treat in Oman initiative goes beyond healthcare; we are committed to providing patient-centered care that extends beyond just treating illnesses. We recognize the importance of advance care planning in empowering patients to make informed decisions about their healthcare. Our hospital has implemented comprehensive advance care services that integrate seamlessly into our overall healthcare delivery system. Our medical professionals consistently deliver cutting-edge care, addressing the intricate healthcare challenges in Oman. In this era of rapid advancements, we leverage cutting-edge technologies, foster compassionate communication, and emphasize comprehensive planning to ensure our patients receive the highest standard of care at every stage of their health journey. We are truly humbled by the support and guidance of the Ministry of Health and the government of Oman.”

Mr. Shailesh Guntu, Chief Executive Officer, Aster Hospitals and Clinics, Oman, said, “With 15 years of presence in the Sultanate of Oman, our healthcare commitment has reached a new pinnacle with the introduction of the region's largest and most advanced comprehensive surgical unit. As a minimal invasive surgical hub with the largest surgical unit and the biggest female surgery unit, we're equipped to handle complex procedures in cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, ENT & urology in GCC. Our services are meticulously designed with cultural sensitivity, ensuring our offerings align our values with a holistic approach to patient well-being. Our Omani staff and translation services further enhance the patient experience.”

Aster’s ‘Treat in Oman’ initiative marks a notable stride in providing widespread access to advanced medical care, empowering individuals to prioritize their health within the local community. With advanced medical services and facilities, Aster Royal Al Raffah provides quality healthcare in Oman and the Middle East – eliminating the need for Omani and non-Omani population to travel outside of the Sultanate for medical services.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC, GCC:

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 118 clinics, and 276 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app,

myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1651 doctors and 3679 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

