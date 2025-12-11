Plans to grow volunteer network to 100,000 members, reaching 8 million beneficiaries globally.

Dubai – On the occasion of its 39th Foundation Day, Aster DM Healthcare, through its global CSR arm Aster Volunteers, has announced a landmark commitment to expand its humanitarian footprint across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. The organization aims to establish 100 Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) units by its 40th anniversary on December 11, 2027, and to extend its volunteer network to 100,000 members, reaching 8 million beneficiaries globally.

Currently, Aster Volunteers operates in 20 countries with a network of over 95,000 volunteers, serving more than 7 million beneficiaries, and plans to expand to 25 countries, adding five new countries in Africa and the Middle East. Aster Volunteers presently runs a total of 67 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, delivering primary healthcare services directly to underserved and remote communities. In India, under the Aster DM Foundation, the organization has committed INR 120 Crore over the next three years to enhance radiation and oncology services across the Aster Hospitals network. As part of this initiative, five dedicated free Radiation Therapy Units will be rolled out, significantly improving access to advanced cancer care for economically disadvantaged patients.

Aster Volunteers recently launched its 67th AVMMS unit in the Republic of Chad and its 66th unit in India in collaboration with Ganpat University, Mehsana, Gujarat. The Chad unit was inaugurated in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Chad, while the Indian unit involved collaboration with state authorities, demonstrating Aster Volunteers’ ability to adapt healthcare solutions to diverse regional needs. These units are equipped with IoT-enabled telemedicine services, consultation rooms, diagnostics, medicine dispensing facilities, and solar-powered health education spaces, reflecting the initiative’s focus on delivering modern, sustainable healthcare directly to underserved communities.

The Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) program, a flagship initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, has treated over 2.6 million individuals across India, the Middle East, and Africa since inception. Each unit offers a wide spectrum of care, from diagnostics and consultations to treatment and community health education, bridging healthcare access gaps for remote and marginalized populations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said, " Since we began our journey on 11th December 1987 in Dubai, Aster DM Healthcare has been committed to caring for millions across the globe. On our 39th Foundation Day, we are proud to announce our commitment to scale up Aster Volunteers’ Mobile Medical Services to 100 units across 25 countries. Healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege, and through our AVMMS initiative, we aim to reach millions of underserved individuals, bringing quality medical care to the doorstep of those who need it most. This expansion reflects our continued dedication to compassionate care, social responsibility, and building healthier communities globally."

The AVMMS initiative has been instrumental in bridging healthcare access gaps, operating across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. The program’s expansion aligns with Aster Volunteers’ long-term vision to create sustainable healthcare solutions, empower communities, and make a measurable impact on global health outcomes. Alongside its healthcare commitments, Aster DM Healthcare’s environmental pledge to plant one tree per Asterian worldwide by 2027 reinforces the organization’s ESG vision and highlights its responsibility toward the environment.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across five countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 125 clinics, and 340 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare: -

Launched in 2017 with the blessings of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Aster Volunteers serves as the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare. This initiative embodies the spirit of giving back to society and has touched the lives of over 7 million people through various programs with more than 95,000 registered volunteers. Key activities include disaster relief efforts, mobile medical services, free or subsidized surgeries for the needy, medical camps, blood donation drives, and health awareness campaigns and environmental protection initiatives etc. Aster Volunteers focuses on sustainable and impactful solutions, particularly in women’s empowerment, education, and social upliftment.

About Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services: -The Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) exemplify the commitment of Aster DM Healthcare to deliver healthcare directly to those who need it most. These mobile units are designed to provide primary and preventive healthcare services to remote and underserved areas. Equipped with advanced medical technology, including IoT-integrated telemedicine services, they offer a full spectrum of care, ranging from diagnostics and consultations to treatment and education.



