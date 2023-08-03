‘AlUla Ever’, part of Assouline’s iconic Travel Series, is now available to purchase online and in select bookstores within the GCC

AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The historic destination of AlUla in north-west Saudi Arabia has been immortalised in AlUla Ever, the latest release from luxury publisher Assouline. Featuring visually rich stories and compelling narratives, the essence of AlUla is expertly captured and communicated through Assouline’s unparalleled signature style.

Released today across the GCC, the new addition to the Assouline’s Travel Series takes readers on an artfully curated journey through 288 pages that showcase AlUla’s extraordinary geological landscapes, monumental heritage sites, and vibrant arts and culture scene. Comprising a vast collection of original photographs and illustrations accompanied by the evocative prose of French journalist Jérôme Garcin, AlUla Ever reflects the authentic appeal of this unique luxury heritage boutique destination.

Offering intriguing insights into AlUla’s seamless fusion of old and new, the culture-focused travel tome aptly demonstrates how the destination embraces innovation and progress while remaining true to the integrity and authenticity of its culture, history and heritage. Featuring an eclectic mix of images depicting the unique customs, traditions, and genuine hospitality of AlUla, the collectible brings together the rich cultural tapestry that makes the AlUla experience truly exceptional.

A largely undiscovered masterpiece spanning over 200,000 years of human history, AlUla has only recently opened to international visitors. A place of extraordinary human and natural heritage, AlUla is where the ancient Nabataean civilisation chose for their principal southern city, second only to Petra now located in modern-day Jordan, and where the kingdoms of Dadan and Lihyan ruled vast areas across the peninsula.

Each progressive civilisation has left its indelible mark on AlUla, which can be witnessed in the remarkably well-preserved monuments at Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO heritage site, and at Jabal Ikmah, the world’s largest open-air library recently inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World register. In AlUla Old Town, which was awarded UNTWO Best Tourism Village in 2022, a labyrinth of narrow streets lined by more than 900 traditional mud brick buildings, the echo of the generations that continuously inhabited the area from around the 12th century until the more recent 1980s can still be felt.

AlUla’s future development is centred around responsible growth that benefits local populations and future generations, with a focus on sustainable, ‘light-touch’ tourism.

The release of ‘AlUla Ever’ comes as the destination wholly embraces its traditional arts and culture, sharing it with the world while also inviting local and international artists to be part of the modern future of art within the city. In addition to programs at art school Madrasat Addeera, offering the opportunity to revitalise skills in the ancient handicrafts and jewellery, textiles and leatherwork, 2024 will welcome the third edition of Desert X AlUla – a juxtaposition of contemporary land art set against ancient landscapes, showcasing the essence of AlUla’s creative spirit. And in 2025 the first five artworks will be installed in Wadi AlFann – a global art destination offering a profound cultural experience through era-defining permanent artworks that will exist in harmony with awe-inspiring landscape.

Central to AlUla’s appeal is its ability to transport visitors on a transformative journey where the ancient and contemporary seamlessly intertwine. By immersing themselves in the cultural richness, natural beauty, and authentic spirit embodied by AlUla, travellers have the opportunity to create cherished memories and forge a profound connection with this extraordinary destination – a place that maintains deep roots in its history and heritage but is continuously evolving with its eyes fixed firmly on the future.

About AlUla

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of more than 100 well preserved tombs with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after conquering the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is home to fascinating historical and archaeological sites such as: Ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms, which is considered one of the most developed 1st-millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula; thousands of ancient rock art sites and inscriptions at Jabal Ikmah; Old Town, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, and Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

About Assouline

Founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, Assouline is the first luxury brand on culture. It began with the desire to create a new, contemporary style of book, using the couple’s experienced eye for visually rich stories and compelling narratives.

Guided by their passion for knowledge, culture and travel, the Assoulines have since expanded their vision to 1,700 titles in three main collections, along with special editions and unique library accessories—a grand oeuvre of inspiring creations. Throughout the last quarter of a century, the brand has established a network of international boutiques in prominent locations across the globe. Assouline has also inaugurated a curated library service, working closely with clients to visualize, design, and develop bespoke, one-of-a-kind libraries.

With a distinguished team of creative talents—which includes the founders’ son Alexandre—the brand continues to reinvent the notion of true luxury. Assouline’s roster of collaborators includes some of the world’s most respected brands, artists, photographers, writers and designers. Assouline continues to exude an unparalleled signature style and elegant savoir faire, which has globally redefined modern publishing.