Asiacell, the prominent Mobile Carrier in Iraq, has selected MCP to provide their anti-fraud and compliance monitoring solutions for Asiacell’s Value Added Services and Direct Carrier Billing services.

MCP will be working closely with IQ Services, the Carrier’s internal Master Aggregator, who manage all merchants offering services on Asiacell’s network.

MCP’s combined Scanner and Shield solutions enables Asiacell to detect fraudulent and non-compliant traffic on all advertising campaigns from the initial banner right through to billing. It is this cross analysis of data gathered that provides the 360 degree picture of what is happening at every click throughout the user’s journey. This is all collated in and controlled by MCP’s on-boarding portal, Net – which stores all tests, manages the resolution process and provides all the compliance/fraud performance reviews.

Declan Pettit, Director of MCP:

“We are delighted to have been selected by Asiacell to help in the fight against fraud. It shows they have serious intent to protect their customers against this current threat that affects the whole Carrier Billing Industry worldwide. It is only when all Carrier’s actively take this lead in the fight against fraud that bad actors will finally get the message that their efforts are futile.”

Chra Hussain, CCO of Asiacell added:

“At Asiacell, we understand that customer confidence in our systems and processes is absolutely essential to maintain our reputation of excellence. MCP have been selected as they have shown, throughout a lengthy trial, that their solutions are up to the essential job of protecting the whole Value-Added Services and Direct Carrier Billing value chain”

-Ends-

About Asiacell:

Asiacell “Brings Us Together” is the leading mobile telecommunications and digital services provider in Iraq, exceeding a subscriber base of 16 million satisfied customers as of January 1st, 2021. Asiacell is recognised as the first mobile carrier to operate in Iraq and the first to achieve full nationwide coverage, offering quality 4G services across all Iraqi governorates. Asiacell’s network covers 99%+ of the Iraqi population, making its national network the most extensive among the other two mobile operators in Iraq. Since January 2015, Asiacell is proud to be the best internet service provider offering the highest quality network in Iraq.

Asiacell Telecommunications PJSC, Public Relations Department public.relations@asiacell.com

Learn more at http://www.asiacell.com

About MCP:

MCP was founded in 2014 and provides anti-fraud services across 35 countries currently. With 55 staff and offices in UK (Head Office), Dubai (Tech), South Africa (Regional) & Pakistan (Operations), MCP cater for the needs of a large selection of Carriers. 100% of MCP’s technology is built internally.

About IQ Services:

Q Services DMCC is a mobile value added service aggregator established since 2010.

We have a dedicated team of professionals that deal with all aspects of mobile value added service aggregation

Our mission is to support and complement Asiacell with the latest technologies and hands on experience, to increase revenue and exposure to global traffic generators in an automated and Smart VAS ecosystem