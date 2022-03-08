World’s leading lodging owner-operator adds to its property portfolio in Africa with its first opening in Kenya – strategic gateway to the high-growth East African region

Somerset Westview Nairobi is home to the city’s newest Jazz hotspot ‘La Mascotte Brasserie’ restaurant, offering delicious bites and live music for residents and locals.

Dubai, UAE: The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is forging ahead with its tenacious Africa expansion plans, announcing its first foray into the East African region with the opening of Somerset Westview Nairobi – in the affluential neighbourhood of Kilimani within the Kenyan capital, welcoming guests to a stellar home-away-from-home experience. The property is in proximity to a variety of international schools, healthcare centres, restaurants and shopping malls, including the popular Yaya Centre.

Ascott’s Somerset Westview Nairobi is located on Nyangumi Road, between the Dennis Pritt Road and Lenana Road, which is linked with the city’s most popular restaurants and leisure activities. The property hosts the city’s most vibrant contemporary brasserie restaurant ‘La Mascotte’, that promises a great dining experience, with live Jazz music and a radiant ambience within the 11-storey serviced residence. Somerset Westview Nairobi comprises 162 units with a mixture of upscaled one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Guest facilities also include a residents’ lounge, rooftop lounge, swimming pool, gymnasium, meeting & conference room, and children’s playroom.

“We are delighted to open Somerset Westview Nairobi and tap into the vast growth potential for modern and stylish serviced apartment accommodation in the heart of Kenya’s vibrant capital,” comments Mr. Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India.

Kenya has recorded a sustained growth in recent years fuelled by massive infrastructure projects and foreign investments; while its beaches, national parks and wildlife safaris continue to attract international tourists from across the world.

With a population of approximately 53 million, growing middle class and a nascent oil and gas industry, Kenya is East Africa’s economic and transport hub and is regarded as one of the most stable African economies. According to IMP Data Mapper, Kenya’s GDP for 2022 is projected to be 6.0%.

“Nairobi is East Africa’s destination hub for both leisure and business travellers,” continues Miccolis. “With a perceived demand for quality, extended-stay and internationally-branded residences, this represents a lucrative opportunity for Ascott to set the benchmark with its popular and award-winning Somerset brand.”

Africa is the world’s second-fastest-growing economy and is a key emerging hospitality market for serviced residence accommodation, designed specifically to meet the needs of 21st century visitors.

The leading lodging owner-operator is defining the innovative Apart’hotel concept, offering flexibility and practicality of a serviced residence with an infusion of locally influenced hospitality. Geared up for a positive growth outlook in 2022, The Ascott Limited is slated to open new properties under the Group’s iconic brands – Ascott the Residence, Somerset and Citadines in the Middle Eastern, African, and Central Asian markets. In February 2022, Ascott entered the Omani market with the opening of its first stellar property in the Sultanate Oman, Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscat. Furthermore, Ascott will welcome three new operational properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of Somerset Downtown Al Khobar, Citadines Abha and Ascott Villas Riyadh. Somerset Al Mansoura Doha {Franchise} will open its doors to corporate and leisure travellers in Qatar later this year; while the much-awaited Somerset West Bay Doha will also re-open in the country, offering guests exclusive global living. Somerset City Centre Atyrau will bring its innovative and flexible offerings to Kazakhstan, bolstering the Group’s presence in Central Asia.

