Simonida Subotic: We agreed to postpone the announcement of the partnership due to Al Ain FC's local and continental commitments

Dubai, UAE: We are committed to providing exceptional services before, during and after the matches while engaging with fans at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

Al Ain Club announced a partnership agreement with talabat UAE to become the official sponsor of Al Ain FC, the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League Elite champion. The agreement was announced during a press conference held by the Club at the Board of Directors Chairman's Hall of Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Attended by Rashid Abdulla, Al Ain Club Investment Company CEO, and Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE, along with a number of employees from Al Ain FC and and its companies, representatives of talabat UAE, and a group of press and media personnel.

The new partnership with talabat UAE promises a first-of-its-kind experience for fans in the region, allowing them to skip the queues at food kiosks and have their orders delivered right to their seats. Additionally, the partnership will include special experiences for fans during local matches, along with the ability to purchase Al Ain FC official merchandise through talabat Mart.

talabat UAE gears up to launch a new collection on the app to support local restaurants in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, which honors Al Zaeem's leading achievements while celebrating talabat's 20 years in the delivery sector. Additionally, new exclusive Al Ain FC features will be launched on the app, offering exclusive deals from local restaurants throughout the partnership period.

On behalf of the Chairman and Board Members of Al Ain Club Investment Company, Rashid Abdulla welcomed talabat UAE’s partnership with Al Ain FC.

The CEO of Al Ain Club Investment Company said: “The partnership with talabat UAE is the first of its kind in the region. We look forward to providing exceptional services to the largest fan base in the UAE during matches and all events hosted in the architectural marvel of Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. Additionally, holders of the Ainawi Membership Season Card will receive special discounts on the talabat app.”

Concluding his speech, Rashid Abdulla expressed his appreciation for all the Club's sponsors during this important and historical stage in Al Zaeem's journey, the leading representative of Emirati football on both continental and international stage, wishing the Club all success in fulfilling the aspirations of the its loyal fans, and bringing joy to Emirati football fans around the world.

Commenting on the partnership, Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE, said: “talabat UAE is proud to partner with Al Ain Football Club, uniting our two local brands under a shared vision of bringing communities together through sports. We congratulate the team for their historic Asian Champions League victory and are honoured to be part of Al Ain’s success story. As we look forward to an exciting football season ahead, we eagerly anticipate celebrating future wins, joining the thousands of dedicated fans sharing in the passion of the game, while also offering our elevated experiences around the sport.”

About talabat:

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday delivery, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers.

talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimize operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and provide tens of thousands of riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our 5,000 talabaty can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform. We leverage our technology to give back, by partnering with over 35 charities and NGOs around the region.

