Riyadh, KSA – Arthur D. Little (ADL), the leading management consultancy firm with the longest-standing presence in the Middle East region, is solidifying its commitment to education and training through AFAQ, a 12-month program now in it’s second year that prepares emerging Saudi talent for careers in the consulting industry. The program is designed to build ties among the next generation of consultants through an interactive learning agenda during real world case work with a commitment to enabling personal growth and professional success.

AFAQ means "horizon" – which symbolizes new beginnings with unlocked career opportunities through the program. The program epitomizes a committed and concerted effort from Arthur D. Little to capture Saudi talent’s potential and contribute to the acceleration of Saudization in alignment with Vision 2030. AFAQ fellows strengthen their skills by working alongside ADL teams and clients, benefitting from the company culture and commitment to shaping Saudi talent’s future.

Ryan Alnesayan, the first Saudi national to make Partner at Arthur D. Little Middle East, said: “Investing in local talent is helping Saudi Arabia accelerate innovation, build human capital, and promote long term economic growth in line with Vision 2030. The AFAQ program equips Saudi talent with the knowledge they need to thrive as well as help define and preserve the Kingdom’s legacy while shaping its future. Besides strengthening our business and bringing value to our clients, AFAQ gives participants the ability to collaborate, communicate and solve problems to succeed in the evolving digital economy.”

This year, the program fostered five exceptional candidates who had the opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders and innovators within the AFAQ fellowship who guided and supported them.

Hessa Albawardi joined the first edition of AFAQ, and within six months she was fast-tracked to a full-time position at ADL and is now working on a high impact project in Saudi Arabia. Commenting on the program, Albawardi said: "The AFAQ program provided me with an exceptional opportunity to gain insights in the field of consulting. The professional development and opportunities for learning as a Fellow with the combination of the training and mentoring of the Arthur D. Little team, exposed me to diverse areas of knowledge, helped me acquire vital soft skills and most importantly, helped me take significant steps forward in the process of shaping and developing my professional and personal traits."

The program is dedicated to advancing consulting capabilities of participants, fostering breakthrough innovation thinking, adopting future-oriented leading skills in line with the Saudi national vision. AFAQ aims to realize these objectives, positioning participants to explore growth opportunities in today’s evolving marketplace, drive innovation and change, and formulate their individual success stories.

Interested in the AFAQ program? Here's what you need to know

This program is dedicated to Saudi Nationals interested in pursuing a career in consulting, from fresh graduates to those nearing bachelor's or master's degree completion. Students majoring in Engineering, Business, Computer Science, and Economics are encouraged to apply – with English proficiency and a 3.5+ GPA score a mandatory requirement. Interested participants can send their CV, cover letter, and transcript to careers.meast@adlittle.com

