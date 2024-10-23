After the legendary launch party held by Arqa Developments, the company's CCO Ahmed Zeyada, announced that approximately 70% of the first phase of ANNEX26 Mall in 6th of October City has been sold.

Ahmed Zeyada confirmed that the project was planned to be launched in 3 phases over the course of a year, and that sales of 70% of the first phase were reached only a week after the project was announced, including commercial units of all kinds, administrative offices and medical clinics.

Zeyada added that the project is an entertainment mall with restaurants, cafes and a shopping area on the ground and first floors, administrative offices and medical clinics on the second and third floors, in addition to two floors of underground garages to accommodate mall visitors when it is delivered and operated in early 2028.

Arqa has contracted with the architectural designer and general consultant of the project, "Mod Partners" office, as well as "KAD" for project management as an operation consultant, and "Accord" for maintenance, in addition to "FTI" as a lighting consultant to implement and maintain the screens and multiple lighting in the mall externally and internally, which distinguishes the project from its competitors.

The head of the commercial sector confirmed that the investment opportunity for the first offering prices is still extended until the completion of the sale of the first phase, and that prices will be raised with the start of sales in the second phase of the project.

Zeyada added that Arqa Developments has a history of work in New Cairo, the Administrative Capital and the sisterly State of Kuwait, including a number of malls and projects that are currently being implemented or have been in place for years.

ANNEX26 Mall is located on the 26th of July Axis. The project consists of two floors for garages, the ground floor and the first floor are recreational and commercial, and the second and third floors are dedicated to administrative offices and medical clinics.