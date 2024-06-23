Cairo, Egypt – Arkan Palm, a prominent Egyptian real estate developer, proudly announces a new significant milestone in its partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, introducing the first Holiday Inn Express to Egypt under Arkan Palm’s 205 West Cairo project. This collaboration will expand the number of rooms of all three IHG hotels in 205 to a total of 700, underscoring the continued trust between Arkan Palm and IHG. With over 3,000 hotels in 50 countries, the Holiday Inn Express brand is considered one of the biggest and fastest-growing brands under IHG Hotels & Resorts,

The dynamic 205 project, which is being developed by Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment and considered the beating heart of West Cairo, boasts an array of residential, commercial, and medical units, including luxurious apartments on the Canal Walk Island, office spaces and upscale retail in 205 Downtown and The Angle, as well as the Safa Med Park encompassing West Cairo’s largest hospital, clinics, and specialized medical centers.

In the hospitality realm, 205 will be home to an InterContinental hotel and voco Suites, with IHG as the exclusive hospitality partner. The latest addition to this partnership is the 200-key Holiday Inn Express West Cairo 205, set to open in 2027, and dedicated to cater to modern travelers with its convenient amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi, comfortable rooms, meeting spaces, food & beverage options, retail outlets, and a fitness center. Its strategic location near the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum positions it perfectly for both business and leisure guests, meeting the rising demand of high-quality, value-for-money hospitality.

West Cairo's growing reputation as a business and tourism hub influenced the decision to build the Holiday Inn Express in this prime location. The hotel's proximity to major attractions and business centers makes it an ideal location for the brand's Egyptian debut, addressing the rising demand for quality and affordable accommodation.

Engineer Amr Badreldine Chief Executive Officer of Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment, stated, “We are excited to continue our fruitful partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts to introduce the first Holiday Inn Express hotel in Egypt. This project not only reinforces our longstanding partnership but is also testament to our shared commitment to elevating Egypt’s hospitality sector. We believe in delivering exceptional experiences, and the introduction of Holiday Inn Express is in line with our vision to provide high-quality accommodation. We are confident that this new addition will set new standards in the industry and cater to the diverse needs of modern travelers, whether they are here for business or leisure.”

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director for India, Middle East & Africa at IHG, remarked, “Expanding our presence in Egypt with our trusted partners at Arkan Palm aligns perfectly with our commitment to Cairo’s vibrant hospitality sector and supports Egypt’s National Tourism Strategy. Holiday Inn Express is the ideal brand to meet the growing demand for high-qualityaccommodation to meet the needs of modern, smart and savvy travellers visiting the country. We are confident that this new addition will become the preferred choice for travelers seeking a simple, engaging place to rest or get their work done."

-Ends-

About Arkan Palm

Arkan Palm is a joint venture between Badreldin Developments and Arkan to establish 205.

205 is a fully-fledged, world-class destination in West Cairo, bringing forth an unprecedented, innovative urban concept with never-before-seen architecture, landscaping, and design to the city of Sheikh Zayed. This project adequately qualifies as a development of unprecedented proportions with a vast land area of 205 acres, highlighting the true significance of a city within a city.

205 offers countless amenities, range of services and comforts that are unparalleled in West Cairo. We meet the different demands and lifestyle preferences of its residents.

Residential: 205 has several residential neighborhoods one of them being Canal Walk Island that offers luxury apartments that embody the future of modern town living.

Commercial: offering several office spaces and upscale retail in the various areas in the project such 205 Downtown and The Angle and more to be announced.

Medical: Safa Med Park is 205’s medical district that includes West Cairo’s largest hospital, 205 Clinics, and medical centers.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has more than 6,300 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

