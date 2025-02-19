Arcapita, the global alternative investment firm, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony held in Bahrain. This strategic collaboration will focus on developing state-of-the-art warehousing facilities, promoting the Industrial Valley’s growth, enhancing operational capabilities within KAEC and the Kingdom, fostering innovation, and attracting foreign investment.

Under the terms of the MoU, Arcapita will leverage its expertise in creating high-quality built-to-suit industrial real estate facilities and oversee the development of warehouses tailored to meet the requirements of potential tenants, further contributing to the region’s industrial and logistical growth.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Majid Abdullah Matbouly, Chief Officer of the Industrial Valley & KAEC Special Economic Zone, and Isa Al Khalifa, Director of MENA Real Estate at Arcapita. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building world-class industrial infrastructure and driving sustainable development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Eng. Majid Abdullah Matbouly, Chief Industrial Valley & KAEC Special Economic Zone Officer, said: “This MoU is a significant step in KAEC’s mission to develop a leading industrial and economic powerhouse. With Arcapita’s proven expertise in global and regional asset management, we are confident this partnership will elevate the Industrial Valley’s service offerings, competitiveness, and global appeal.”

The partnership will provide KAEC access to Arcapita’s global network of blue-chip tenants, attracting high-quality investors. Additionally, the development will include ESG-compliant warehousing projects ensuring environmental sustainability and operational efficiency. It will also enable participation in a growing portfolio of flagship assets that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns.

In addition to infrastructure development, the MoU outlines key promotional and operational roles for KAEC and Arcapita. As a strategic partner, KAEC will coordinate involvement in KAEC-related activities and conferences. This agreement is expected to generate substantial economic and industrial growth opportunities for the Industrial Valley, further solidifying its status as Saudi Arabia’s premier industrial hub.

Isa Al Khalifa, Director of MENA Real Estate at Arcapita, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with KAEC. Together, we aim to establish modern industrial facilities that align with global standards, delivering innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions to our partners and stakeholders.”

This partnership is a significant step for KAEC, underlining its commitment to building a world-class industrial ecosystem. By collaborating with Arcapita, KAEC will improve its potential to attract foreign investors, offer cutting-edge ESG-compliant warehousing solutions, and expand its offer to tenants and enterprises. This collaboration not only reaffirms KAEC’s pivotal role in driving the industrialization of the Saudi economy but also lays the foundation for a new era of sustainable development, innovation, and global partnerships.

-Ends-

Contacts

Arcapita

Tariq Hayat

Brunswick Group

Tamara Malaeb

arcapita@brunswickgroup.com

King Abdullah Economic City

Mediarelations.kaec.net

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a global alternative investments firm focused on private equity and real estate, with a track record of over 30 years and a total transaction value of more than $32 billion. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain.

www.arcapita.com

About King Abdullah Economic City

King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) is one of the most prominent modern cities, offering a contemporary lifestyle and unique tourism experiences, while also serving as a cutting-edge hub for manufacturing and logistics services. Spanning a vast area of 185 million square meters along the Red Sea coast, north of Jeddah, it stands as a pioneering model for integrated economic cities.

With its advanced infrastructure and investment-friendly regulatory environment, KAEC serves as an ideal platform for achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, combining urban sophistication with promising economic opportunities. It holds a distinguished position among global economic cities and aspires to be a major driver of socio-economic development in Saudi Arabia.

KAEC plays a significant role in attracting foreign investments, boosting the tourism sector, creating job opportunities, fostering local content development, and increasing non-oil exports through the companies operating within the city and its Industrial and Logistics Hub, which includes the Industrial Valley, KAEC Special Economic Zone and King Abdullah Port.

Thanks to its strategic location on the Red Sea coast, the city serves as a vital hub for global trade in the region. It boasts seamless connectivity with King Abdullah Port, the Haramain High-Speed Railway, and the Saudi National Highway network. KAEC exemplifies Saudi Arabia’s ambition to build a prosperous future through effective public-private partnerships, making it a cornerstone in realizing the aspirations of Vision 2030.