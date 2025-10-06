Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of Lintara Properties (“Lintara”), a dedicated real estate asset manager, developer, and investment advisor, operating in key regional markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

Arcapita manages over USD 1 billion in industrial real estate assets across the GCC, serving a diversified tenant base that includes global and regional leaders such as DSV, Obeikan, and Iron Mountain.

Hisham Abdulrahman Al Raee, Chief Executive Officer of Arcapita, said: “The launch of Lintara Properties marks a pivotal step in advancing Arcapita’s position as one of the region’s leading investors in the industrial and logistics real estate sector. By combining institutional discipline with deep local expertise, Lintara is uniquely positioned to scale with purpose, drive transformative value, and support the region’s evolving economic priorities. This strategic expansion allows us to capture high-growth industrial development opportunities that perfectly complement our established core industrial strategy.”

Lintara will provide asset management and development services to Arcapita’s existing and future GCC industrial real estate funds, positioning these funds with the scale and market reach to drive accelerated growth. With this foundation, Lintara is well positioned to be the partner of choice for logistics and industrial tenants pursuing strategic expansion across the region.

Isa Husam Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Lintara Properties, added: “At Lintara, we see real estate not just as infrastructure, but as a catalyst for economic progress, helping businesses across the region thrive. We combine strategic thinking with on-the-ground execution to deliver tailored solutions at scale. Our promise is simple: to turn our partners’ vision into reality through operational excellence and earned trust.”

Launching with a defined pipeline of new industrial parks in strategic markets, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Lintara’s mandate spans the full real estate value chain from initial concept and design through construction, completion, and handover ensuring the delivery of high-quality, market-tailored industrial assets.

In addition to asset management, Lintara will offer strategic advisory services to investors, helping them unlock the full potential of their portfolios through targeted value-add initiatives. By leveraging its development expertise and deep market insights, the platform will focus on securing long-term returns by securing long leases, attracting high-quality tenants, and enhancing overall asset performance.

The launch of Lintara represents a new chapter in Arcapita’s real estate strategy, combining local market insight with international standards of governance, performance, and asset optimization. It also supports Arcapita’s objective of managing real estate assets that contribute to the region’s economic transformation, underpinned by high-impact government initiatives, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP). Led by CEO Isa Al Khalifa, Lintara’s management team brings decades of real estate experience, extensive regional and global insight, and a strong network of industry relationships.

Arcapita embarked on its GCC industrial strategy in 2010 by establishing a series of funds dedicated to industrial assets. The Firm grew its GCC industrial AUM by acquiring a diversified base of properties occupied by a wide range of tenants, including blue-chip international companies, regional leaders, and local players. Today, Arcapita is one of the region’s leading investors in industrial real estate, with its portfolio in this segment valued at over $1bn, consists of a combined built-up area of over 3.5 million square feet across more than 30 properties, leased to over 80 tenants.

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a global alternative investments firm focused on private equity and real estate, with a track record of over 30 years and a total transaction value of more than $32 billion. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain.

www.arcapita.com

About Lintara Properties

Lintara is a GCC-native real estate company, trusted by some of the world’s leading organizations. Lintara specializes in advisory, development and management of industrial real estate across the region. What sets Lintara apart is its deep-rooted presence in the GCC. Lintara operates on the ground across key markets and has the local connections and know-how to help clients spot opportunities and develop at pace. With decades of experience in the industry, Lintara’s management team has built long-term partnerships with global companies like DSV, Obeikan, Flow and Iron Mountain and working hand-in-hand with those companies, has delivered large-scale projects at world-class standards and is always bringing new ideas to help achieve its vision. Thanks to Lintara’s unique mix of local knowledge and international credibility, it is the go-to partner for global companies looking to expand their footprint in the GCC.

www.lintaraproperties.com