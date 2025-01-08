Aramex has introduced a fleet of eight-ton Farizon electric trucks, tested and certified for operations in the UAE and KSA.

The electric trucks will drive Aramex’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Dubai, UAE: Aramex, a leading global logistics and transportation solutions provider, has taken a significant step towards decarbonizing logistics in the oil and gas sector, launching its first commercial deployment of electric trucks and charging solutions in the UAE. Partnering with the UAE-based Admiral Mobility, Aramex has introduced a fleet of eight-ton Farizon electric trucks, powered by a 162kwh battery, tested and certified for operations in the UAE and KSA.

The initiative aligns with Aramex’s strategy to pioneer sustainable logistics solutions for its clients, reducing the environmental impact of industrial supply chains. The electric trucks will support Aramex’s oil and gas clients by providing efficient, eco-friendly transportation options, driving the logistics leader’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

A special event marked the successful launch of the electric trucks, with teams from both Aramex and Admiral Mobility celebrating the milestone.

Tarek Abuyaghi, General Manager UAE, Aramex, said: “At Aramex, we are committed to reducing our negative environmental impact through innovative sustainable practices. The partnership with Admiral Mobility advances our ambitions of increasing efficiency, lowering energy consumption and material use, as well as improving our environmental footprint. We look forward to accelerating our net-zero ambitions and offering customers greener, cleaner logistics solutions.”

Graham Bremer, General Manager, Admiral Mobility, said: “We are proud to be working with Aramex and assisting them on their drive to more sustainable logistics. The deployment of these electric trucks will enable further understanding of operating commercial EV which will help Aramex on transitioning their fleet to EV. We are super excited to be on this journey with Aramex.”

This deployment is part of Aramex’s comprehensive sustainability efforts, which include energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy investments, and sustainable packaging solutions. It complements the recent addition of e-bikes and fully electric vans to Aramex's last-mile delivery fleet in the UAE, part of the company's goal to convert 98% of its fleet to electric by 2030. From reducing carbon emissions through innovative last-mile delivery solutions to implementing energy-efficient technologies across its global network, the company has consistently prioritised sustainable growth.

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long-term positive change and community development.

About Admiral Mobility:

Admiral Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Corporation of America Inc. Founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1934 by US entrepreneur Ross Siragusa. The Admiral brand has built a worldwide reputation for quality home appliances and consumer electronics. Our company diversified into new energy solutions with the formation of Admiral Mobility in 2022 to bring full eco-system solutions for commercial electric vehicles. This includes Vehicle selection, leasing, Energy and charging solutions and Data and smart mobility solutions.

By partnering with Admiral Mobility, organizations can reach their sustainability goals faster and further benefit from reduced fleet operational costs versus ICE.

Our dedicated team of EV specialists ensure a seamless transition of fleet operations from initial assessment and feasibility, vehicle selection and full energy / charging solutions. Admiral further supports ongoing fleet use through advanced fleet management software ensuring vehicles are used to their maximum benefit.

To learn more about how Admiral Mobility can help your organization transition to electric vehicles, contact our team @ www.admiral-mobility.com

