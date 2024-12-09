Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Stake, the leading global digital real estate investment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, today announced their official launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As the first platform regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to afford individuals outside of the Kingdom the opportunity to invest into Saudi real estate, Stake is set to transform the investment landscape in the Kingdom.

In partnership with the prominent developer, Al Rajhi Seventh “RJ7”, Stake has carefully selected an income-generating commercial building located in North Riyadh for its inaugural fund on the platform. As part of its launch, Stake has partnered with Mulkia Investment Company, a leading Saudi asset management firm. The collaboration focuses on establishing private real estate funds tailored for the Saudi market. These funds, managed by Mulkia and distributed through Stake’s digital platform, aim to lower the barrier to entry and make real estate investing into quality assets more accessible. Together, Stake and Mulkia will offer a robust pipeline of real estate opportunities, ranging from residential to commercial properties, all aligned with Vision 2030’s economic transformation goals.

Stake empowers investors with digital access to curated, Sharia-compliant real estate investments starting from as little as SAR 500 via its app. With a mission to democratize real estate ownership, Stake has already built a global community of over 800,000 users. Saudi Arabia’s dynamic and rapidly expanding economy plays a pivotal role in Stake’s strategic decision to enter the market. The Kingdom is forecasted to grow by 4.6% in 2025, making it one of the fastest-growing economies among G20 nations.

“Saudi Arabia is a cornerstone of Stake’s vision to redefine real estate investment,” said Manar Mahmassani, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Stake. “The Kingdom’s thriving economy and Vision 2030 initiative align perfectly with our mission to provide inclusive and borderless access to high-potential property markets. By entering Saudi Arabia, we are inviting investors worldwide to participate in its exciting growth story.”

At the helm of Stake’s Saudi operations is Hanouf Bin Saeed, a financial industry veteran with over 17 years of experience. Her remarkable track record includes driving Riyad Bank’s Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) portfolio growth from SAR 1 billion to SAR 12 billion during her tenure. Hanouf expressed her enthusiasm: “Stake’s vision is revolutionary. By creating an ecosystem of trust and innovation, we are enabling individuals to build wealth like never before. I am honored to lead this mission in Saudi Arabia and look forward to shaping the future of real estate investment in the Kingdom.”

In June of this year, Stake announced a $14 million Series A funding from top-tier investors like Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest VC’s, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s Sovereign Investor and Al Jomaih Holding, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest family conglomerates. Earlier this year, Stake was named as one of the top startups in 2024 by LinkedIn, and listed in the 2024 Top 100 Global Fintech list by CB Insights.

Stake is poised to redefine real estate investment in the Kingdom and beyond. The platform’s innovative approach to real estate ownership, transparency, and accessibility has the potential to bring about a change to how investors will interact with property markets.

About Stake

Stake is a dual-regulated global real estate investment platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to access exclusive investment opportunities in high-growth markets such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE through a fully digital, hassle-free mobile app experience. Launched in 2021, Stake has built an international base of over 800,000 users representing 206 nationalities across 170 countries. While property investing typically involves large amounts of upfront capital and an antiquated buying process, investors globally can access real estate through Stake from as little as SAR 500 (US$136).

About Alrajhi Seventh

Alrajhi Seventh (RJ7) is a prominent Saudi family company founded in Riyadh, and is one of the largest developers in the Kingdom. It started building landmark developments locally followed by expanding to several Asian and European countries. Investment and real estate development are the most active areas of the company. What distinguishes RJ7 the most is its modern approach in developing creative real estate concepts that stand out for their grade A quality and location.