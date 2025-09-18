The pricing achieved a negative new issue premium across the two tranches, which underscores the company’s strong creditworthiness on a global scale

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has successfully completed a $3 billion international Sukuk issuance across two tranches. The transaction was priced on September 10, 2025 and the securities were listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The tranches consist of:

$1.5 billion, maturing in 2030, with a profit rate of 4.125% per annum; and

$1.5 billion, maturing in 2035, with a profit rate of 4.625% per annum.

Ziad T. Al-Murshed, Aramco Executive Vice President of Finance & CFO, said: “We believe this successful issuance reflects the confidence of global investors in Aramco’s exceptional financial resilience and robust balance sheet, as we continue to optimize our capital structure. Our ability to price the offering with a negative new issue premium across both tranches demonstrates Aramco’s unique credit proposition and standing within international capital markets.”

