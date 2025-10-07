Marzouk Mansour: Egyptian real estate is shifting from a safe haven to a key driver of the economy

Marzouk Mansour: Real estate demand in Egypt is genuine and sustainable, driven by population growth

Arabian Development Company, has announced a bold new expansion plan in the Egyptian real estate market. The strategy includes expanding east and west of Cairo and moving into coastal cities, as part of the company’s vision to broaden its investment portfolio and strengthen its presence in Egypt’s booming property sector.

Eng. Marzouk Mansour, Chairman of Arabian Development, highlighted the company’s flagship project “Rivan” in the R7 district of the New Administrative Capital as a true landmark for the company. The development features residential units and duplexes, as well as hotel apartments branded under the global Swiss-Bel name, alongside “Rivan Square,” a mixed-use commercial, administrative, and medical complex.

Mansour emphasized that technology and sustainability have become central pillars of the company’s future strategy, integrating smart facility management systems, energy-saving technologies, and advanced digital services. He noted that sustainability is no longer a luxury but a fundamental prerequisite for the success of any modern development.

He added that the Egyptian real estate sector is witnessing an unprecedented historic phase, fueled by mega national projects most notably the New Administrative Capital which has emerged as a regional investment hub and a living example of Egypt’s ability to deliver world-class urban megaprojects.

According to Mansour, real estate in Egypt has evolved beyond its traditional role as a safe investment haven. It is now a key engine of economic growth, generating extensive job opportunities and creating entirely new markets such as the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein, and New Mansoura. This urban boom, he explained, has redrawn the investment map and firmly established Egypt as a strategic long-term market.

Mansour further stressed that property demand in Egypt is both genuine and sustainable, driven by rapid population growth and the strong perception of real estate as a long-term investment asset among Egyptians. This reality-based demand, he said, shields the market from speculation and ensures steady growth rooted in actual needs.

Regarding the role of the private sector, Mansour underlined its position as a vital partner in Egypt’s urban development. While the government has provided new cities and massive infrastructure, it is the responsibility of developers to add value through modern design, smart services, and timely delivery factors that reinforce consumer trust.

He also pointed out that Egypt stands out as one of the most attractive investment destinations in the region, thanks to its exceptional geographic location, large domestic market, advanced infrastructure, and recent legislative reforms that strengthen its appeal to both Arab and international investment funds.

Looking ahead, Mansour forecast sustained momentum in the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein over the next five years, with emerging cities such as East Port Said and New Mansoura expected to become major real estate growth hubs. He concluded that Arabian Development’s ultimate goal is to rank among the top three developers in Egypt by delivering distinguished projects that focus on technology and sustainability.