Dubai, UAE – Arabian Automobiles Company, the flagship automotive company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has introduced the Wa’ad Loyalty Program, a customer-focused offering that rewards regular vehicle maintenance and helps reduce long-term ownership costs.

With each scheduled visit, labor charges decrease progressively, with discounts reaching up to 50% over time. Following the recommended intervals (every six months or 10,000 kilometers) unlocks added benefits. By encouraging consistent care, Arabian Automobiles demonstrates its commitment to customer satisfaction while supporting lasting reliability and performance.

Commenting on the initiative, Yousef Abu Alaish, Aftersales Director at Arabian Automobiles, said: “The Wa’ad Loyalty Program reflects our core philosophy of “customers first approach”. It is a strategic investment in fostering loyalty, grounded in global standards that set new benchmarks for our industry. With expert care at every step, we’re delivering real value and an aftersales experience that stands out.”

Through Wa’ad Loyalty program, Arabian Automobiles is building on its aftersales strength as a driver of brand loyalty, supported by genuine parts, certified technicians, and an unwavering focus on quality. It also introduces greater transparency and flexibility to every interaction, making it easier than ever to keep cars in top condition and enjoy peace of mind.

Those interested in Wa’ad Loyalty can sign up at any Arabian Automobiles service center.

About Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC)

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In 2023, Arabian Automobiles has been honored with the prestigious INFINITI Global Award. Also in 2017, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 24 times.

Across its Dubai, Sharjah, and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: