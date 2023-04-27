Sharjah: As part of its continuing commitment to deliver high standards of service to customers across the UAE, Arabian Automobiles (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is announcing its partnership with Sharjah Police as the first dealership to launch a Vehicle Inspection Center in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. The new centre offers the highest standards of customer care via yearly registration renewal tests and the management of vehicle insurance requirements. AAC values this partnership immensely, which enables the delivery of authoritative and trusted services to their valued customers.

AAC’s knowledgeable technicians utilize the latest technologies and methodologies to streamline the vehicle testing and registration renewal processes, delivering fast, efficient, and reliable services to both private and fleet customers.

The inauguration of the AAC Vehicle Inspection Center was attended by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Ahmed Almaazmi, Finance Director at Sharjah Asset Management Holding LLC and Salah Yamout, COO of Arabian Automobiles.

The new center marks another milestone for Arabian Automobiles, presenting a range of services to Nissan, INFINITI or Renault drivers nationwide. For more information, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Arabian Automobiles center in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

