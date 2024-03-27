NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Aqara, a leading provider of smart home solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with e& UAE, the telecoms arm of e&. This partnership aims to meet the growing demand for smart living in the region, providing UAE consumers with the latest in smart home technologies and solutions that cater to various aspects of smart living, from home security, comfort to energy conservation.

Under the collaboration, Aqara and e& UAE bring to the local market an extensive range of Aqara devices, including the smart home hub, smart sensors, light switches, retrofit roller shade controllers, and wireless switches. A Starter Kit is also available for those seeking a seamless and holistic smart home experience. Furthermore, a hassle-free installation service is provided for the bundle, enabling more local consumers to enjoy all the benefits of smart home technology without any of the complexities.

Aqara devices offer users high flexibility, enabling customized use cases based on one’s unique needs. For example, the versatile Motion Sensor P1 can be paired with the Door and Window Sensor, the Water Leak Sensor, and the Smart Smoke Detector to enhance security and safety at home. Alternatively, the motion sensor can be paired with the Smart Wall Switch H1 EU to enable automated lighting that activates only when someone is present. With this broad product portfolio, users can create a smart home that is not only versatile but also adapts to their evolving needs.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in making smart living accessible and convenient for all UAE residents, aligning with the shared vision of driving the digital future for homes. Looking ahead, both Aqara and e& UAE are enthusiastic about extending their collaboration to include new and innovative products, solutions, and smart home platforms for advanced experiences.

About Aqara

Aqara, a leading provider of smart home solutions, offers an extensive range of award-winning, user-friendly products across more than 30 categories. We proudly serve over 12 million customers in more than 170 countries and territories.

We are committed to making smart home products that are both easy to use and accessible. Aqara's solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with major third-party ecosystems, offering users unparalleled flexibility. Equipped with the latest hardware technology and AI capabilities, our products are tailored to help users optimize their comfort and security while also conserving energy. At Aqara, our mission is to create the ultimate smart home experience, augmenting everyday life by making homes smarter, more sustainable, and adaptable to our evolving needs.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

