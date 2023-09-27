Aqaba, Jordan: Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) is pleased to announce the launch of its School Transformation and Education Program (STEP) for the fourth consecutive year. In close collaboration with the Aqaba Directorate of Education, ACT is committed to the ongoing enhancement of public schools in Aqaba and the surrounding villages. This initiative is a testament to its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability, aligning with its aspiration to foster community prosperity in Aqaba through impactful outreach and engagement.

As part of its sustainability framework, which encompasses six key pillars, including community development and empowerment, ACT's STEP initiative focuses on improving the education of Aqaba. The company aims to provide students with an enhanced learning environment that will have a lasting positive impact on their lives.

Through the STEP initiative, ACT has achieved significant milestones, including installing 103 whiteboards in 14 schools, ensuring they have access to educational tools. Additionally, they supplied 52 water tanks to 16 schools to guarantee clean drinking water for students and contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing water wastage through the prevention of leaks.

In line with its commitment to supporting education, ACT launched the "Ekfal Taleb" campaign, in partnership with Helping Hands for Relief and Development. This campaign saw the distribution of 250 school bags filled with essential stationary items to students in Aqaba and its surrounding areas at the start of the school year. By equipping students with the necessary tools for learning, we are investing in the future of our community.

Harald Nijhof, CEO of Aqaba Container Terminal, stated, "At ACT, we believe that our role extends beyond the borders of a terminal. We are committed to fostering community prosperity in Aqaba through impactful outreach and engagement. The STEP initiative underscores our dedication to education and environmental stewardship, and we are proud to continue our journey toward creating long-lasting shared value in Aqaba."

ACT remains steadfast in its commitment to making a positive difference in Aqaba and is excited to embark on this new phase of the STEP initiative. The company looks forward to working closely with its partners and the community to further enrich the educational experience for Aqaba's students.

Odeh Al-Daraba’a, the Director of Education in Aqaba, expressed gratitude towards Aqaba Container Terminal for its efforts and support in the education sector. He specifically acknowledged the Step initiative, which is executed annually in collaboration with the Aqaba Directorate of Education. The program aims to enhance the educational environment by implementing necessary school improvements and providing essential supplies, in addition to the “Ekfal Taleb” campaign, which helps meet the needs of underprivileged students by providing them with school bags and necessary supplies.​