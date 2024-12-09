Opus.com is a generative AI workflow platform to automate critical processes in regulated industries such as banking, healthcare, life sciences and insurance to reduce operating costs and eliminate human error.

ABU DHABI – AppliedAI, the world’s most boring AI company, has revealed the first results of its Opus 1 Alpha Large Work Model (LWM) and Work Knowledge Graph (WKG) that has outperformed all evaluated Large Language Models (LLMs) in complex workflow generation and optimisation across key benchmarks. The Opus LWM powers AppliedAI’s new automation platform Opus.com, developed in Abu Dhabi, now being deployed to AppliedAI’s foundational customers.

Opus.com is a first-of-its-kind generative AI workflow platform to automate critical processes in regulated industries such as banking, healthcare, life sciences and insurance to reduce operating costs and eliminate human error. Opus workflows deliver supervised automation outcomes ensuring more consistent, highly auditable and transparent processes in regulated industries.

Revealed at AppliedAI’s keynote at Palantir’s inaugural DevCon in Palo Alto, California in November 2024, the Opus Large Work Model (LWM) offers a new paradigm for AI-transformation and cost reduction for large organisations and governments without compromising accuracy or process quality. Opus allows users to create industrial-grade business-tailored workflows in less than 15 minutes for the majority of complex business processes. Opus.com is positioned as the frictionless on-ramp for enterprises to adopt AI in mission critical mid- and back-office processes.

Opus.com is the latest innovation from AppliedAI, the private sector AI champion of the UAE, developed in partnership with Palantir, McKinsey & Metalab. AppliedAI has emerged as the UAE’s largest exporter of AI to the U.S, in close collaboration with the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. Founded in 2021, AppliedAI secured the UAE’s largest ever early-stage AI funding round, raising $42M from investors G42, Accrete Capital, McKinsey, Bessemer Ventures, Metalab, Plug and Play, Apeiron and A.R.M. Holding.

Opus seamlessly orchestrates AI workflows with human expert reviewers enabling industries that have no room for error to move faster, improve accuracy, and boost their bottom line. Opus has been found to lower all-in costs by 50%, reduce turnaround times by 80% and improve accuracy by 10% relative to Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) service providers.

AppliedAI’s mission is to use the combined power of AI and expert human oversight to liberate experienced knowledge workers from mundane, repetitive, yet essential tasks, so they can maximize the economic impact of their expertise and increase their operating leverage.

AppliedAI has been rolling out Opus AI bootcamps since early November 2024 which are now fully booked out to April 2025 with foundational customers. Opus AI bootcamps are intensive 3-day programs in which AppliedAI experts assist customer organisations set up their Opus accounts and together co-create the first 10 workflows to enable rapid cross-functional AI adoption across operations, data governance, compliance, legal and IT.

Already trusted by large organisations all around the world, AppliedAI’s customers range from leading hospital chains like M42, with 450+ facilities in 26 countries, to America’s largest personal injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan and the leading drug safety solutions provider, Qinecsa.

Arya Bolurfrushan, CEO & Founder of AppliedAI said, “Opus democratizes access to industrial-grade & responsible AI workflows ​in highly regulated industries for high cost-of-error processes without compromising accuracy, auditability, and security. I'm incredibly proud of the relentless work ethic of our team and thankful to our partners for believing in us.”

“We are proud to partner with AppliedAI. Opus’s Large Work Model launch at DevCon demonstrated how AI engineering can deliver secure workflows at scale,” said Anuraag Bahl, Head of Commercial AIP at Palantir. “By deprecating backend complexity, AIP is enabling AppliedAI to focus on what matters most: delivering secure AI applications at unprecedented speed.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Arya and his team for our first investment in the UAE. AppliedAI is delivering on the promise of AI by using technology to automate services and deliver tangible business results across a wide variety of labor-intensive industries” said Brian Feinstein, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

As the UAE emerges as one of the world’s key clusters for AI investment and research, AppliedAI is closely aligned with its ambitious national strategy to transform the country into one of the leading nations in the AI space. It was also invited to be a founding member of the US-UAE AI Task Force created by the US-UAE Business Council, which aims to deepen commercial, trade, and business ties between the U.S. and the UAE.

