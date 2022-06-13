Dubai UAE: AppGallery has successfully onboarded 7Nights, as part of Huawei Mobile Services’ (HMS) efforts to foster homegrown lifestyle applications. The partnership grants AppGallery users access to a growing online community to explore the latest lifestyle offerings. This collaboration with 7Nights will add to the growing repertoire of lifestyle-based applications for AppGallery users in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Lu Geng, Vice President of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships & Eco-Development, said: “At Huawei, introducing new applications for multiple verticals and customer touch points always lays at the forefront of our business strategy. Through our ongoing partnerships, we aim to diversify AppGallery’s portfolio by including a variety of local and regional apps that empower and enhance users’ everyday life.”

Commenting on the partnership, Joseph Khoury, CEO of 7Nights said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Huawei, and we certainly believe that this collaboration will leverage our reach among the audience in the Middle East via the official AppGallery platform. Our app users have shown great affinity to the Huawei ecosystem of products, and we believe this partnership will bolster our product offerings, helping us reach new consumer markets. 7Nights application will transform users’ social lives with incredible dining offers, ladies' nights, gents’ events and exclusive discounts.’’

AppGallery is a platform that grants users access to apps across many categories, including games, content, and services. The marketplace has over 580 million monthly users and is available in more than 170 countries, and has over 5.4 million registered developers worldwide.

About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Huawei’s unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider “1+8+N” strategy at Huawei.

Huawei’s vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 5.4 million registered developers across the globe. In 2021, AppGallery witnessed over 432 billion app downloads across the globe.

About 7 Nights

7NIGHTS Application is a comprehensive social platform to explore and discover day life & nightlife in the UAE.

Browse through UAE’s venues, and find info and directions to restaurants and events around.

Go through the profile of your favorite venue and have a look at their updated news, offers, events & deals.

We cater to some of the top licensed venues in Dubai, filtering through information and guiding people where to go. Dubai is one of the biggest melting pots in the world - and with many places to go and things to do, choosing the right venue can be difficult, but with us, it’s easy

