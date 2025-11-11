Dubai, UAE: Apparel Group and Marquee Brands, the owner of the Martha Stewart brand, proudly announces the visit of global icon Martha Stewart to Dubai for the official grand opening of her new store at Mall of the Emirates. The event marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Apparel Group and Marquee Brands, celebrating their shared vision of bringing world-class lifestyle experiences to the region.

The event will bring together Martha Stewart and Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, for a ceremonial curtain opening followed by a special conversation between the two founders. During the discussion, Stewart will share her perspectives on creativity, design, entrepreneurship, and building an enduring global brand, offering inspiration to regional audiences and industry leaders alike.

The Mall of the Emirates location joins newly opened Martha Stewart stores at City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Hills Mall, expanding the brand’s reach across the UAE. Each store features a thoughtfully curated selection of home décor, entertaining essentials, kitchenware, bedding, bath, and lifestyle products, all reflecting Stewart’s timeless aesthetic and signature approach to beautiful, functional living.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the opening of our new Martha Stewart stores in Dubai, a city that embodies innovation, craftsmanship, and great design,” said Martha Stewart. “It’s exciting to see how our brand’s philosophy of inspired living resonates with audiences around the world.”

Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, also commented : “Martha Stewart is an institution. She’s inspired generations to live beautifully and with purpose. Having her here in Dubai with Apparel Group feels special because it’s more than a partnership. It’s a meeting of shared values, creativity, and the belief that everyday life deserves to be extraordinary.”

The strategic partnership between Apparel Group and Marquee Brands continues to bring globally admired lifestyle names to the region, redefining the retail experience through innovation, inspiration, and world-class design.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a multibillion dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,500+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.