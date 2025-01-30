Dubai, UAE: Apparel Group has taken a monumental step forward in its sustainability journey by entering into strategic collaborations with One Hive and the Emirates Environmental Group. The agreements, signed at Apparel Group’s Dubai headquarters, were formalized in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including H.H. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of One Hive; Mrs. Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Co-Chairwoman of EEG; Mr. Murali Gopalswamy, CEO of One Hive; Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group; and Ms. Salma Abaoubida, Head of Sustainability at Apparel Group.

This partnership underscores Apparel Group's unwavering dedication to advancing Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

Through this collaboration, Apparel Group, One Hive, and EEG will promote biodiversity and environmental sustainability via initiatives such as pollinator workshops to raise awareness about the role of pollinators in maintaining ecosystems, the Adopt a Beehive Program to support bee conservation, and bee educational workshops aimed at educating communities and youth on the importance of bees. Additionally, employee engagement activities will empower Apparel Group’s workforce to actively participate in sustainability efforts.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented on the collaboration, stating: "Our collaboration with One Hive and EEG reflect our deep-rooted commitment to protecting the planet and promoting biodiversity. Together, we aim to implement meaningful initiatives that will inspire collective action, foster environmental responsibility, and contribute to a sustainable future for generations to come."

These collaborations mark a significant milestone in Apparel Group’s journey toward sustainability, further solidifying its role as a leader in driving positive environmental change.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its owners: Founder and Chairwoman Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved, both have taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades. https://www.apparelgroup.com/en/